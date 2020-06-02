Where the virus grows most: countries with "illiberal populist,quot; leaders

"Very often they criticize intellectuals and experts of almost all kinds," said Steven Levitsky, co-author of Mr. Ziblatt. The leaders, he said, "claim to have a kind of common sense wisdom that experts lack. This doesn't work very well compared to Covid-19."

In Brazil, Mr. Bolsonaro. He fired his health minister and has repeatedly called on states to end orders to stay home. In the United States, Trump rejected the opinions of experts for almost two months, predicting that the virus would disappear "like a miracle." In Britain, Mr. Johnson's government initially encouraged people to continue socializing, even when other countries were being blocked.

The four leaders also ignored the guidance on personal protection measures from the beginning, refusing to wear a mask or continuing to shake hands.

The pattern is also evident beyond those countries. Iran, a country with a theocratic supreme leader, ranks fifth in growth in the past two weeks among countries with at least 50 million people. Health experts say the government did not heed warnings about the reopening too quickly. Mexico, where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is a left-wing populist whose government published posters saying that the virus "is not serious,quot; (it is not serious), is sixth.

An academic effort to track countries' responses to the virus has shown that a delay in government reaction allows the virus to spread much faster, said Thomas Hale of the Blavatnik School of Government in Oxford University, who leads the effort. Many of the countries that have seen serious outbreaks now share "belated recognition of the urgency of the crisis," Hale said.