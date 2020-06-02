Where the virus grows most: countries with "illiberal populist,quot; leaders

The four largest countries where coronavirus cases have increased most rapidly are Brazil, the United States, Russia, and Great Britain. And they have something in common.
They are all led by populist male leaders who consider themselves anti-elite and anti-establishment.
The four leaders, Jair Bolsonaro, Donald J. Trump, Vladimir V. Putin, and Boris Johnson, also have many differences, of course, as do their countries. However, all four subscribe to versions of what Daniel Ziblatt, a Harvard professor of government and co-author of the book "How Democracies Die," calls "radical populism of the illiberal right."
This pattern is not a coincidence, many political scientists believe. Illiberal populists tend to reject the opinions of scientists and promote conspiracy theories.
"Very often they criticize intellectuals and experts of almost all kinds," said Steven Levitsky, co-author of Mr. Ziblatt. The leaders, he said, "claim to have a kind of common sense wisdom that experts lack. This doesn't work very well compared to Covid-19."
In Brazil, Mr. Bolsonaro. He fired his health minister and has repeatedly called on states to end orders to stay home. In the United States, Trump rejected the opinions of experts for almost two months, predicting that the virus would disappear "like a miracle." In Britain, Mr. Johnson's government initially encouraged people to continue socializing, even when other countries were being blocked.
The four leaders also ignored the guidance on personal protection measures from the beginning, refusing to wear a mask or continuing to shake hands.
The pattern is also evident beyond those countries. Iran, a country with a theocratic supreme leader, ranks fifth in growth in the past two weeks among countries with at least 50 million people. Health experts say the government did not heed warnings about the reopening too quickly. Mexico, where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is a left-wing populist whose government published posters saying that the virus "is not serious,quot; (it is not serious), is sixth.
An academic effort to track countries' responses to the virus has shown that a delay in government reaction allows the virus to spread much faster, said Thomas Hale of the Blavatnik School of Government in Oxford University, who leads the effort. Many of the countries that have seen serious outbreaks now share "belated recognition of the urgency of the crisis," Hale said.
Often the slowest-responding leaders have cited the need to prioritize economic growth. But the tradeoffs between the economy and public health may not really exist, scientists and economists say: The quickest route to economic normality involves controlling the spread of the virus.
"There is this false tension between public health and economic health," said Wafaa El-Sadr, an epidemiologist at Columbia University.
The flip side of the pattern involving illiberal populists is that women-led countries seem They have been more successful in fighting the virus, as some observers have previously noted. Germany, New Zealand and Taiwan are all examples.
The connection between populist leaders and serious outbreaks is not perfect. Viktor Orban in Hungary and Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines are also illiberal populists who responded quickly. The case count appears to be relatively low in both countries. Both Mr. Orban and Mr. Duterte have used the crisis as an excuse to crack down on political opponents.
But global patterns generally include exceptions. "In fact, there is a pattern," said Levitsky. "Populists don't like experts, or depend on them, and an anti-experience response to the new coronavirus is deadly."
Some populist leaders, such as Turkey's Johnson and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have recently begun to take the virus more seriously. In the United States, Trump's response has varied almost from day to day, and has also been diluted by the federalist system, in which governors are making many decisions.
Still, Hale suspects that populist countries may continue to fight more than others.
"We are seeing the initial wave now," he said, "but it is going to be a long journey, and my strong intuition is that countries with really robust governance systems will be the best performers at the end of the day." . "