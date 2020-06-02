When is Amazon Prime Day 2020 and what offers can you expect?

Featured offer: Energizer AA or AAA batteries (pack of 48) The | $ 20

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is coming … eventually. The annual mid-summer sales event, which offers two daysGreat deals, often surprising, are now more like a fall event due to the pandemic.

Once the dates are set, we'll give you all the latest details on when Prime Day 2020 will take place and what sales deserve your attention (and cash), but in the meantime there are plenty of great deals from Amazon.

Read on for a sample of some of the best current deals we've seen on Amazon, followed by frequently asked questions about Amazon Prime Day and the latest news about the 2020 event.

The best Amazon offers

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini security camera The | $ 75

Image: Amazon

Start your smart home ambitions with this discounted package from Amazon's compact Echo Show 5 smart speaker and a Blink Mini indoor security camera. The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5 "touchscreen that lets you view camera power, as well as watch videos and view information, while the 1080p Mini Blink camera lets you monitor what's happening in your home. Save $ 50 now with this promotion.

Energizer AA or AAA batteries (pack of 48) The | $ 20

Image: Elizabeth Henges

We've all been there – that moment of despair where you realize you don't have batteries and you REALLY need them, so you start pulling them out of TV remotes and other devices. Or head to the convenience store and wince as you pay a crazy price for a pack of four. Avoid that bleak scenario and prepare for the inevitable by purchasing a large Energizer battery box from Amazon. This 48 AA battery packs It will only cost you around $ 20, with the same quantity of AAA batteries Available at the same price.

Philips smokeless electric indoor grill The | $ 130

Image: Philips

We're not going to get out of the house much these days, so why leave the comfort of home on the grill? It may seem like a strange question, but Philips has a solution. Of the company "smokeless" electric grill Significantly reduces the amount of smoke produced compared to a typical outdoor grill. Better yet, this grill is more than half the list price AND comes with an additional cleaning tool.

DJI Osmo Action + 128GB microSD The | $ 288

Image: DJI

Save a whopping 42% on DJI Osmo Action, a small action camera that can capture all your adventures. This Amazon deal not only brings you the camera, which has two displays and records 4K HDR video, but also a 128GB microSD card and also DJI Care Refresh replacement service if you encounter any issues.

Kyoku Daimyo Series Vegetable Blade The | $ 100

Image: KYOKU

You have never felt the true power (of cutting vegetables) until you've handled a huge blade of vegetables like this. Enter the Kyoku Daimyo Series. The 7 "blade is" HRG 58-60 hard cryogenically treated Japanese VG-10 Japanese Damascus steel cutting core, according to the description, which means it will cut very close to anything it comes in with Contact Take care of your limbs! Cut the coupon on the page to lower the price to $ 100 (from $ 130).

Marshall Minor II Bluetooth Headphones The | $ 70

Image: Marshall

Our own Sheilah Villari vouchers For him Marshall Minor II Bluetooth In-ear headphones, which are heavily discounted right now at $ 59 of list price. These comfortable earphones are attached with a cable around your neck and provide stellar sound while remaining securely in place during races and workouts.

Frequently asked questions

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day generally took place in July. However, given the chaos of the current coronavirus pandemic and the impact it has had on Amazon's ability to consistently fill orders for "nonessential" items, it's no surprise that this year's event comes later.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is currently targeting September 2020 for this year's event. The retailer hopes to be back in full swing with shipments by then and be able to meet the huge demand for Prime Day, but we are confident that the state of the pandemic in the coming months will determine whether or not that goal is true.

What kind of offers can we expect?

We won't know the actual deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020 until the sales event is formally announced, but we can look back on the 2019 deals to get an idea of ​​what might be at stake.

Soon, most. Amazon's own devices are often heavily discounted, along with televisions, laptops, headsets, game consoles, kitchen gadgets, robot vacuums, clothing, gift cards, furniture, and more. We are likely to see thousands of discounts across the board, some more dramatic than others, with many featured deals in the mix.

What about other retailers?

While Amazon will undoubtedly be leading the online shopping conversation during Prime Day 2020, it hopes other sites will try to take advantage of some of that momentum by matching Prime Day prices and / or offering other special discounts. We'll keep track of those deals and at the same time offer you the best Prime Day deals once the event arrives, so stay tuned.