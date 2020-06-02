What to know when you start dining at Denver area restaurants

Wondering what to expect if you go out to eat at a Denver-area restaurant this week or next? The city and state have released guidelines, and many restaurants are reopening with new protocols. Here's what to look out for, from a health and safety perspective, so you can decide which companies to sponsor now.

1. Facial covers for both employees and clients

Of course, employees must wear masks, but customers must also do so when they don't eat or drink. For example, when they go to the bathroom or pick up takeaways.

2. Tables spaced at least 6 feet apart

There should also be no mixing between the parties at different tables. Customers are required to sit at a table, not at the bar, or to be idle at entrances and other common areas.

3) Groups of eight or fewer diners / drinkers

Eight people should be sitting together, max.

4) Not more than half the capacity of the interior space at any time, with a maximum of 50 people.

Look for the building security inspection at the entrance to get an idea of ​​its typical fire code capabilities. Do a rough count or trust your gut if the space seems too full.

5) Frequent hand washing, surface disinfection.

Take a look at the dining room, bathrooms and kitchen. Are the tablecloths being changed or are the surfaces cleaned between each customer? Have shared menus, soap dispensers, and other items been hands-free? Do cooks and servers wear gloves or do they clean their hands frequently?

And bonus points for:

Reservations

Did your favorite place to grab a bite just become a reserve? That is good. By not allowing diners without an appointment, restaurants can better control their foot traffic and ensure the safety of those who do have a place.

QR code menus

Do you remember the QR codes of the time? Back in the coronavirus era, they now serve as a practical way to open a restaurant menu right on your cell phone. Many food companies are already implementing these instead of regular, disposable, or other menu formats for even less contact.

Signage that sets guidelines

Check the restaurant's website and social media accounts before visiting for updates on protocols and security measures. And then keep an eye out for clear verbal or written rules once you get there. Setting expectations and creating order will be key to the success of a restaurant during this time.

Notable application

If you see a manager having difficult conversations with diners, answering questions about the rules, and generally keeping an eye on everyone's safety, this is a good sign. In the future, the best customer service will be one that carefully addresses individual concerns and takes into account the greatest health and safety of staff and the public. And it's a difficult task for business owners and workers who are used to the phrase "the customer is always right." So please do your part.

