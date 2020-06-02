What to know about Phase 2 reopening rules for Massachusetts stores

Navigation has returned, or at least it could be later this month.

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration released guidelines this week for when nonessential retail businesses in Massachusetts, which are currently limited to curbside pickup due to coronavirus, may allow customers inside their stores when Phase 2 of the plan begins reopening of the state.

The new rules will limit the number of people allowed within 40 percent of the store's legal occupancy or eight people per 1,000 square feet, along with other guidelines for social, hygiene, and personal distancing.

The Phase 2 rules will also apply to essential retailers, such as supermarkets, that have remained open during the pandemic, replacing previous guidelines. The only exception is for farmers markets, which are framed by separate guidelines from the Department of Public Health.

Malls may reopen under the same capacity limits, although play areas, game rooms, and food court seating areas must remain closed. Businesses serving food and beverages in shopping malls will also be limited to take-out or delivery service during Phase 2.

Clothing store fitting rooms will also remain closed.

The guidelines come after business groups argued that the decision to allow curbside pickup at non-essential stores in Massachusetts during Phase 1 was too restrictive, particularly for jewelry, clothing and shoe stores, which "do not lend themselves to selling situations on the sidewalk. "

Baker, however, noted that the risk of transmitting the coronavirus was significantly higher indoors than outdoors.

Officials will decide this Saturday whether Phase 2 of the reopening plan will begin Monday or at a later date, depending on whether the rate of COVID-19 positive tests and hospitalizations in the state, among other key metrics, continue to decline. Massachusetts remains one of the states most affected by the pandemic, in terms of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Here's a look at the complete checklist that retail businesses will need to follow when Phase 2 begins:

Social distancing

Each retail store must monitor customer arrivals and departures and limit occupancy at all times to the greater of the following: Eight people (including store staff) for every 1,000 square feet of accessible interior space; or 40 percent of the maximum allowable occupancy of the retail store as documented on your occupancy permit registered with the municipal building department or other municipal record holder Retail stores for which no allowable occupancy limitation is recorded may depend on eight people per 1,000-square-foot method

Operators of closed shopping malls and other indoor multi-tenant retail spaces should monitor customer and worker entrances and exits to common areas and limit occupancy of common areas at all times to 40 percent of maximum allowable occupancy levels.

All occupant counts and calculations will include clients and workers

Inside closed shopping malls and other indoor multi-company shopping spaces: Retailers or restaurants serving food and drink can only provide takeout or delivery service Rest areas, including food courts, must be closed. Children's play areas should be closed. All rooms must be closed.

Stores must post markers outside the store to ensure six feet of distance for customers waiting outside to enter

If the store offers deliveries, curb pickup capabilities, or limited "appointment only,quot; purchases, customers should be encouraged to use those methods before entering the store.

Grocery stores and retail stores with a pharmacy department must provide dedicated periods of at least one hour each day of operation, early in the morning, for adults 60 years of age and older. These hours must be posted visibly

Other retail stores are encouraged to offer exclusive hours or other accommodations for those in high-risk populations as defined by the CDC.

Ensure separation of six feet or more between individuals when possible: Close or reconfigure common worker spaces and high-density areas where workers are likely to congregate (eg, break rooms, eating areas) to allow for social distancing Physical partitions must separate workstations that cannot be separated (partitions must be at least six feet tall) Install physical barriers to pay stations when possible, otherwise keep a distance of six feet where not possible Install visual social distancing markers to encourage customers to stay six feet away (for example, lines outside of stores if applicable, lines to make payments, lines to use the bathroom)

Establish directional aisles to manage customer flow for foot traffic, if possible, to minimize contact (for example, one-way entry and exit to the store, one-way aisles). Post clearly visible signs regarding these policies

Improve ventilation of closed spaces where possible (for example, open doors and windows)

Stagger lunch and break times, regulating the maximum number of people in one place and ensuring at least six feet of physical distance

Require facial coverage for all workers and customers, except when it is not safe due to a medical condition or disability

Contactless payment methods are recommended

Retailers must close salad bars and any other self-service or prepared open food stations, and must remove any open samples or free tastings

Retailers may not allow sampling or application of personal property (i.e. makeup, perfume, lotion)

The testers must remain closed and the clients cannot try on the clothes

Hygiene

Disinfect shared equipment such as cash registers, intercoms, labeling machines before another employee uses it

Ensure access to on-site handwashing facilities, including soap and running water, whenever possible and encourage frequent handwashing; Alcohol-based hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent alcohol can be used as an alternative

Provide workers in the workplace with suitable cleaning products (for example, disinfectant, disinfectant wipes)

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent alcohol must be available at the entrances and in all floor areas, both for workers and customers.

Avoid sharing equipment and supplies among workers.

Post visible signs throughout the site to remind workers of hygiene and safety protocols.

Prohibit the use of reusable bags; stores can use plastic or paper bags

Staffing and operations

Provide training to workers on up-to-date safety information and precautions, including hygiene and other measures to reduce disease transmission, including: Social distancing, hand washing, proper use of facial coatings Self-assessment at home, including temperature or symptom controls. Importance of not coming to work if you are sick When to seek medical attention if symptoms become severe What underlying health conditions can make people more susceptible to contracting and suffering a severe case of the virus

Adjust workplace schedules and shifts (take advantage of work teams with different schedules or staggered arrivals / departures) to minimize contact between workers and reduce congestion at entry points

Businesses should reduce hours of operation to allow for cleaning and sanitation after hours.

Limit site visits and service providers; shipping and deliveries must be completed in designated areas

Workers should stay home if they feel sick

Workers who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control (for example, due to age or underlying conditions) are encouraged to stay home.

Workers are strongly encouraged to identify symptoms or any close contact with a known or suspected COVID-19 case for the employer.

Encourage workers who test positive for COVID-19 to make themselves known to the office employer for cleaning / disinfecting and pinpointing purposes. If the employer is notified of a positive case in the workplace, the employer should notify the local Board of Health (LBOH) where the workplace is located and work with them to trace potential contacts in the workplace and advise workers to be isolated and quarantined. Testing of other workers may be recommended in accordance with the guidance and / or at the request of the LBOH

Post a notice to workers and customers about important health information and relevant safety measures as outlined in the Commonwealth Mandatory Workplace Safety Standards

For home delivery of products such as furniture and appliances, assess customers' symptoms before workers enter the home. Delay in delivery if the client indicates a potential positive COVID-19 person at home

Cleaning and disinfection