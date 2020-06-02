What happens when you don't pay the rent? – Up News Info Detroit

The rent is due once again. So are the mortgage payments. As the calendar changes from May to June, people across the country owe what for most is their biggest monthly expense: housing.

Experts generally recommend that households limit their housing expenses to approximately 30 percent of pre-tax income. Many tenants, especially in more expensive areas, spend up to 50 percent. When income drops to zero, making that monthly payment can be very difficult. If people can't pay their rent or mortgage, how does that affect the overall economy?

The official unemployment rate approached 15 percent in April and could top 20 percent in May. (The actual unemployment rate is probably much higher.) An additional three million Americans applied for unemployment in the second week of May, the most recent time period for which statistics are available. That means more than 42 million people have lost their jobs since the economy collapsed.

As of the middle of last week, 93.3 percent of tenants were still paying part or all of their May rent, according to the National Council for Multi-Family Housing. That's a little worse than May last year and a little better than April this year. It is much better than could be expected given the current economic climate. Almost four million people, about 7% of mortgage holders, had stopped paying in late April, a significant jump.

One-time stimulus payments of $ 1,200 per person and an additional $ 600 per week in unemployment benefits certainly helped many keep up with their housing payments. Reduced payment offers with owners and banks probably also played a role. But another round of consumer stimulus is far from certain. The additional $ 600 in unemployment, made possible by the CARES Act, will run out in late July. And creditors' tolerance generally does not mean forgiveness; that money must finally be paid.

Given that the labor market is unlikely to recover in the short term, it seems inevitable that more rent and mortgage payments will be missed. That will have a ripple effect that will hurt communities, including people who can't pay their bills in the first place.

"There is a very simple principle in macroeconomics, and that someone's income is someone else's expense," says Yeva Nersisyan, associate professor or economics at Franklin & Marshall College. “And so if someone stops their expenses, their expenses, then someone else will not earn an income. And that really has multiplier effects on the economy, because if this person or entity does not earn an income, then they are going to cut their expenses, and their expenses were someone else's income, and so on. "

This textbook lesson unfolds in countless ways every day throughout the economy. But let's reduce the scope to housing. If a tenant does not pay the rent, his landlord receives no income. After a short period of time, the landlord may not be able to pay your mortgage on the property. If the bank does not receive the mortgage payment, it will eventually classify the loan as delinquent. The property owner would eventually be forced to sell or risk being executed.

Property taxes are generally combined with mortgage payments. If a landlord or landlord does not pay them, state and local governments have less money to use for local wages and services.

Any lost income, mortgage or property tax payments will not have a noticeable effect on the overall economy. But the situation gets a little worse when those late payments last for months. And the situation could worsen dramatically as upcoming May unemployment figures could top 20 percent of the workforce. Many of them have little hope of finding a job soon or receiving extra help beyond July 31, when the additional unemployment insurance expires. On top of that, consider that more than half of all American adults do not have an emergency fund that can cover three months of expenses.

Several eviction moratoriums temporarily protect vulnerable tenants from losing their homes. New York, for example, recently extended its moratorium until August 20. Meanwhile, homeowners still have to make mortgage and real estate tax payments. According to Nersisyan, "you have to worry about the owners and their lenders, etc., because there are financial relationships that do not disappear."

Except for an unlikely V-shaped recovery, many homeowners will risk losing their property. Sufficient foreclosures and quick sales could start to depress property values. State budgets will also be woefully underfunded. Almost all states have a balanced budget amendment. "Therefore, your current expenses and income have to match," says Nersisyan. Faced with a decrease in property taxes coupled with a sharp drop in the sales tax (consumer spending has fallen off a cliff), a budget deficit is inevitable.

"Then they will participate in the cuts," Nersisyan continued. "And that would mean cutting public services, of course, firing firefighters, teachers, police."

That would further increase unemployment and further inhibit economic recovery. "When state and local government revenues start to drop and begin to cut spending, that is an obstacle to economic growth," says Nersisyan. All those former firefighters, teachers, and police will inevitably spend less money because they are unemployed.

A lost rent payment goes unnoticed in times of prosperity. Millions of missed rent payments can depress an economy in times of economic hardship. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the national economy to plummet. Adding a housing crisis certainly won't help you recover.

Related