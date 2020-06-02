What $ 2,500 a month gives you – Up News Info Detroit

Are you curious to know how far your dollar goes in the center?

According to Walk Score, this Detroit neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," which is quite manageable by bike and has excellent traffic. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the average rent for a downtown room is currently around $ 2,603.

So what could you expect to find if you have a budget of $ 2,500 / month? Read on for a summary of the latest rental deals through the Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Priced at $ 2,405 / mo, this 793-square-foot, two-bedroom, and one-bathroom unit is located at 139 Cadillac Square.

In the furnished unit, expect to see a dishwasher and laundry in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed at this property.

Then there is this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 527 W. Lafayette Blvd. It is priced at $ 2,425 / mo for its 1,425 square feet.

In the residence, you will see clothes in the unit, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. The building has a gym. When it comes to pets, both meowing and barking are welcome. There is no lease fee associated with this rental.

Finally, here is a 600-square-foot one-bedroom and one-bathroom unit at 76 W. Adams Ave. that costs $ 2,490 / mo.

The residence offers a dishwasher and laundry in the unit. Building amenities include a gym and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Dogs and cats are allowed here.

