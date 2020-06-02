WGN America Announces Team of Anchors, Correspondents for Nation News – Up News Info

News Nation, the prime-time three-hour block of live news to premiere on September 1 on WGN America, has established its line of talents on the air.

Weekday broadcasts from 8PM to 11PM will be Joe Donlon and Marni Hughes, accompanied by breaking newscaster Rob Nelson and chief meteorologist Albert Ramon. They all bring considerable experience to various local markets: Donlon at WGN in Chicago, Hughes at KCPQ in Seattle, Nelson at WABC in New York, and Ramon at KVUE in Austin.

The team for the weekend will be led by presenters Rudabeh Shahbazi and Nichole Berlie, breaking news presenter Aaron Nolan and meteorologist Gerard Jebaily.

Nexstar Media Group, which took control of WGN America after the $ 4.1 billion acquisition of Tribune Media in 2019, announced plans for the news review several months ago. The company aims to leverage its leading portfolio of station groups, as well as transporting WGN America across 75 million pay-TV homes to provide an alternative news medium that bills as bias-free. The news audience has increased in 2020 and the fall elections tend to continue the trend. In the years leading up to the Nexstar deal, WGN America's programming line was defined by prestigious dramas as Underground and Manhattan.

"Our on-air presenters and reporters, as well as those who guide the off-camera news gathering process, are

award-winning journalists who understand the importance of being objective, "said Sean Compton,

WGN America EVP. "They reflect the diversity of our country and will be the backbone of News Nation, as WGN America begins charting a new course in television news, designed for the millions of viewers across the United States who want their news to be accurate, fair and without opinion. "

Jennifer Lyons, a former WGN news director in Chicago, oversees News Nation as vice president of news for WGN America.