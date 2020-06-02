West Nile virus discovered in Coachella Valley mosquitoes, no human cases reported – Up News Info Los Angeles

PALMA DESERT (CBSLA) – Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus were discovered in Palm Desert, signaling the first detection of the virus so far this year in Riverside County.

The infected mosquitoes were collected from two traps, one near the Shadow Mountain Folg Club on Portola Avenue and the other near Highway 74 and Mesa View Drive, officials from the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District said.

"Only a bite from an infected mosquito can make a person sick," said Tammy Gordon, a district spokeswoman. "We need everyone to cover up and use repellent at sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are the most active."

Vector control and county health officials said there are no reported human cases of the West Nile virus in California at this time.

One in 150 people infected with the virus will require hospitalization. Serious symptoms include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, coma, paralysis, and possibly death.

The people most at risk are the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

The mosquito season in Southern California generally runs from May to October.

