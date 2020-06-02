Wes Unseld was a giant both on and off the court, even standing just 6-7

In an era of basketball featuring legendary players 7-0 or higher in center position, Wes Unseld somehow managed to become a giant at just 6-7. He was almost half a meter shorter than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Wilt Chamberland, but no one questioned his credibility as a big man.

In a sport where stardom is frequently cast for those who accumulate the most points, Unseld averaged just 10.8 for his NBA career, never producing more than 16.2 per game in a single season, only 10,624 in total in his 13 seasons. But he was the NBA Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player, Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals, First Participant in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Member of the Official NBA List of its Top 50 Players. .

In a world that often pays the most attention to those who speak louder, or more often, Unseld was a superstar who measured his words carefully. But it leaves a legacy in and out of the game that transcends the sport.

Wes Unseld passed away Tuesday at age 74, after a series of health problems that recently included pneumonia. His importance to the game that made him famous is easily misplaced because you won't find him at any prominent point in the low-definition dunk competition and because most of his career preceded the Magic / Bird revival of the 1980s.

Unseld decided not to become a pioneer of integration because he believed he did not have the temperament for it. The abuse Jackie Robinson took in becoming the first African American to play Major League Baseball is widely known; The experience of integrating basketball from the Southeast Conference could have been even worse for Perry Wallace, who chose to attend Vanderbilt and became the SEC's first black college player.

A two-time state champion at Seneca High in Louisville, Unseld became the first black player to receive a Kentucky scholarship and Hall of Fame coach Adolph Rupp. Many civil rights activists in his community encouraged Unseld to accept the Wildcats' offer and break the SEC's color barrier. Instead, he decided to stay home and play for the Cardinals, where he became a two-time All-American. In 2003, Sporting News ranked him 60th in the book's Top 100 College Basketball Players, "Legends of College Basketball."

"So I told my mother that if I played in the SEC, I would delay civil rights for 20 years," Unseld told Sports Illustrated in 1974. "Many people felt that he should be the first black man to play. I told them that he didn't have the attitude right to be a pioneer, it just wasn't me. I have the same attitude now. I feel like if someone is nice to me then I will be nice to them. But if someone is not nice, well I believe in speaking to them in a language they can understand. If a man spits on me, I'll probably spit again. Feeling like this, I didn't think it would be a very good barrier breaker. "

As a player, Unseld broke all the molds. It was so powerful that it could dominate the lane against much taller players. He averaged 20.6 points and 18.9 rebounds in three seasons in Louisville, leading the Cardinals to consecutive Missouri Valley Conference titles and NCAA tournament appearances. He was the second player chosen in the 1968 NBA Draft, behind forward Elvin Hayes, and they would eventually become teammates and lead the Washington Bullets to the 1978 NBA championship.

"My first freshman year, you could look at Wes and gain confidence by looking at him and being around him," guard Phil Chenier, an essential component of the '78 Championship team, told WashingtonWizards.com in 2017. " He just exuded confidence, so you know you've always had that staple. "

Unseld spent six seasons as a coach with the Wizards and seven more as a general manager. He was not the first African American in either position, but it was still rare enough that he became a barrier breaker.

Towards the end of his playing career, Unseld and his wife, Connie, a teacher at Baltimore City Schools, established Unselds School, a private school in southwest Baltimore that has been in operation for more than four decades.

"Those of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with Wes knew him as a generous and thoughtful man whose strong will only matched his passion and drive to uplift others," said Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard, it's a statement. "His physical prowess, undeniable talent, and on-court behavior may have caused fear in opponents throughout the NBA, but he will be best remembered as a mentor, leader, and friend."

It's safe to say that there was never a basketball superstar like Wes Unseld in many different ways.