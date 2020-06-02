Wendy Williams leaves for the first time after suicide rumors

Instagram

The presenter of & # 39; Wendy Williams Show & # 39; He's holding up a tabloid in his photo and referencing the paparazzi in his caption after rumors that he was suicidal.

Up News Info –

Wendy Williams briefly came out of hiding. He returned to social networks and published the first photo, since it was rumored that he was suicidal. She looked discouraged and incompatible with a long blonde wig, a mask, a dark T-shirt, and a white jacket.

His legend left his followers puzzled as he held a tabloid newspaper and made reference to the shutters. "Wow, June is here!" The message read. "I didn't see paparazzi, but that's fine. I needed my stuff before NYC got dark."

He then showed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement that spread across the country to fight racial injustice: "Black lives have ALWAYS mattered. #Blacklivesmatter #NYPD #Peace."

Some observant fans noted that there appeared to be a bruise on the back of his hand. Added fuel to rumors of hospitalization. "She just had an IV injection, look at the bruise on her hand," wrote one. Another wrote: "The way he squeezed his hand." Meanwhile, many others sent him good wishes.

<br />

According to Tasha K, who previously exposed Kevin HunterIn the baby's secret affairs and drama, Wendy was treated on the neurology floor of the New York Presbyterian Hospital for attempting suicide. He allegedly refused to eat and drink.

Her husband's infidelities and subsequent divorce along with her alleged dispute with her only son are rumored to have affected her mental health. She was reportedly broke during quarantine after her son was turned against her by her ex-husband.

He has not responded to suicide rumors, but has been taking a break since May 18. He cited his fight against Graves' disease as the reason behind his break from his television show.

In addition to having Graves' disease, Wendy has been battling cocaine addiction. She described herself as "a functional addict" and stayed in a sober living house with a 24-hour coach in 2019 amid her marital problems.