"We need you, so go with us" – Up News Info

Keke Palmer was protesting in Hollywood on Tuesday when he encountered some members of the National Guard who were deployed on the streets. She asked a group of them to march with the protesters, but she left unsatisfied.

Palmer, who starred Akeelah and the Bee and whose recent credits include Hustlers and Berlin Station, I was with a group protesting the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police a week ago. "You have to understand what is going on," he told the well-armed and camouflage-clad soldiers. "We have a president who is trying to incite a racial war."

Nadi News & # 39; Gadi Schwartz was present and recorded the incident; Check it out below.

The actress continued to defend her case, eventually asking them to join her and the crowd. "We need you," he said. "So go with us. March beside us. You get your people. March beside us. March beside us. Let the revolution be televised. "

At that moment, a member of the Guard held out his hand, but Palmer said, "No, no, no, let's do it. We start marching and you march with us. Please." When some in the crowd began to cheer them on and urge them to continue, the Guard explained that he could not leave his post, but offered to "march down this street with you."

Palmer continued to insist, and reiterated that he had a job to do.

At that moment, a woman next to Palmer asked the Guards: “Can you do me a favor? Can you kneel He replied, "Absolutely," to which Palmer said, "I don't know, that's not good enough for me."

But the man knelt down, and several other members of his unit joined him, one by one.

This is how it developed: