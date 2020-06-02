"We have an abundance of resources,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Greg Abbott said in Dallas on Tuesday, he will not ask the US military to come to the state.

"Texans can take care of Texas."

The governor said the state has many capable law enforcement officers.

“We have a wealth of resources provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Some 3,000 have already been deployed across the state of Texas. We have the National Guard adding people every day. "

The governor made his comments during a press conference at City Hall with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall and Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus.

He said that in the Dallas-Fort Worth region alone, there are more than 1,000 DPS soldiers and hundreds of National Guard troops.

They are responding to the violence, looting and vandalism that erupted on Friday and Saturday nights.

The governor also harshly criticized the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police officer. "What happened to GeorgeFloyd was a horrible act of police brutality that should never have happened, and we must make sure that it never happens here in Texas."

Mayors Johnson and Price agreed, as did Chiefs Hall and Kraus.

The governor said that most of the protesters have been peaceful.

But he said acts of violence and vandalism in Dallas and other cities over the weekend are dwarfing Floyd's death, rather than shedding light on the injustice that occurred.

Governor Abbott said he told state lawmakers on Tuesday that they should start working together now to draft legislation, and not wait for the next session to begin in January. “Texans can overcome any challenge, we can end the violence that is affecting our cities. We can remedy the injustices that have affected African American and other minority communities in Texas. ”

During the press conference, Mayor Johnson announced that there will be a specially convened Dallas Council meeting this Friday to discuss everything that happened during the past week and how the city can improve.

Mayor Johnson said Floyd's death has reopened painful wounds in their communities. "It is a wound that will not heal on its own. The city of Dallas has and must continue to tackle our challenges head-on."

Mayor Price agreed.

"Fort Worth had our murder of Atatiana Jefferson just seven months ago. That was tragic. Our community is still suffering, still faltering. A lot of hard work has gone into that. "