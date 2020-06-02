‘We Banding Together’: Minneapolis Neighborhood Watch Groups on High Alert – Up News Info

– If someone passes the intersection of East 51st Street and South 34th Avenue in the Nokomis neighborhood of Minneapolis, they had better believe that there are eyes in them.

And that has been the case for several nights, until well into the morning.

"We saw some suspicious vehicles. Take a picture, take a video of her. Don't get involved, "neighbor Sarah Dutton said." Really, we're all going to take care of our own riders. "

Neighbors throughout this southern block of Minneapolis have been patrolling the area from sunset to sun, fearing that their businesses are the looters' next target after seeing the city burn around them for several nights.

"It's a very stressful time," said neighbor Chris McWethy.

So they are channeling that stress through action by wearing vests and monitoring any passing vehicle or person in a non-conflicting way.

"Each focus is hello, how are you? Are you lost? Can I help you?" McWethy said. "And with that, at least, is that someone has seen you, someone knows that you are in the area."

Sarah Dutton says that keeping the peace for the next few nights doesn't mean they've forgotten why all of this has happened.

"We are heartbroken about what happened to George (Floyd)," Dutton said. "That's the main focus point here, and we have to remember that it's all about George."

It is creating a sense of community that these neighbors never expected.

"We are coming together, we have become a more cohesive group," McWethy said.

And one they plan to keep beyond the darkest hours of their city.

"That's what the people of Minneapolis are like, that's what we do. We go out, we help each other," Dutton said.

And it's not just close to this specific intersection. Neighbors have been riding bicycles, sharing how they patrol streets blocks away.

