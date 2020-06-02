[WATCH] Conan O’Brien Remains Silent About George Floyd's Death – Up News Info

A solemn Conan O & # 39; Brien remained silent about his thoughts on the murder of George Floyd on Monday. Conan Instead, the night host listened.

"Today it feels very different," said O & # 39; Brien. "We are legitimately sickened by the unnecessary murder of a black man named George Floyd. But it doesn't seem right to talk about my feelings of sadness and anger. Doing that today feels inappropriate and even somewhat wrong. Our national crisis is that a community big and vital in our country suffers a lot, pain because they do not feel safe, dignified or seen. And most important of all, they do not feel listened to … So I would like to use my little part of television today not to speak but to listen … to someone who knows what it is to be black in the United States in 2020. "

O'Brien then introduced Van Jones, CNN political commentator and CEO of the Reform Alliance. Jones said black parents have always had a small hope that there is something they can tell their children that can keep them safe from even the worst officers. "We somehow spray this fairy dust on our children every day about how to survive encounters with the police," Jones said. "In this situation, there is nothing we could have told our children to survive. It was a lynching.

