Warner Bros makes "Just Mercy" available for free in June to support Blackout Tuesday – Up News Info

Destin Daniel Cretton's directed feature Just pity about civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson and his crusade to free death row prisoner Walter McMillian is being made available by Warner Bros. for free rent during the month of June on all digital platforms.

"We believe in the power of history. Our movie Just pity Based on the life work of civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson, it is a resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that affects our society, "read a statement released last night by Warner. Bros. media channels

“To be an active part of the change that our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have brought us to where we are today. Thank you to the artists, storytellers, and advocates who helped make this movie a reality. Look at it with your family, friends and allies. For more information on Bryan Stevenson and his work in the Fair Justice Initiative, visit EJI.org, ”the statement continues.

The announcement comes after a week of worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

The photo stars Michael B. Jordan, who plays Stevenson, as well as Oscar winners Jamie Foxx as McMillian and Brie Larson as Eva Ansley, director of operations for the Equal Justice Initiative for the Stevenson nonprofit legal center. . Just pity It was also produced by Jordan's MACRO studio. The film premiered globally at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and premiered in January with an 83% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating.