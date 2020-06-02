Home Entertainment Wale rejects J. Cole's protest efforts

Wale rejects J. Cole's protest efforts

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

J. Cole has received high praise for being one of the first celebrities to hit the streets protesting the murder of George Floyd, but Wale is not buying it.

He jumped on Twitter to launch a J. Cole jab.

"I'm sick of many acting like all the messiahs are the only ones sucking my butt," he wrote in response to a follower tweet praising both rappers.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©