Wale rejects J. Cole's protest efforts

J. Cole has received high praise for being one of the first celebrities to hit the streets protesting the murder of George Floyd, but Wale is not buying it.

He jumped on Twitter to launch a J. Cole jab.

"I'm sick of many acting like all the messiahs are the only ones sucking my butt," he wrote in response to a follower tweet praising both rappers.

He quickly deleted the tweet.

The protest took place in Fayetteville and was organized by Rakeem Jones, who made headlines after being punched in the face at a Trump rally.

Cole has often spoken about police brutality in his music. In his 2012 song "Jermaine Interlude,quot;, he raps:

"And it rhymed like it rhymed when I played the violin. I thought that wasn't great, mom sorry, I just stopped trying / I paid for your house hoping there is no more reason to cry. That shows you how stupid I am , because n * ggas is dying here, from the police that turn on the siren and then get up and start shooting. N * ggas murmuring among themselves in murky waters, I try to swim. "