Wajid Khan's late mother tests positive for COVID-19

After the untimely death of musical composer Wajid Khan, the younger brother of the Sajid-Wajid duo, now comes the news that his mother, Razina Khan, tested positive for COVID-19.
Wajid passed away early Monday morning. The family is dealing with the pain of losing Wajid to kidney disease and the coronavirus. Reports now suggest that the composers' mother, Razina Khan, who was caring for her son in hospital, came into contact with the virus.
The report further stated: "Sajid-Wajid's mother is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed at Surana Sethia hospital to care for her sick son. However, she contracted COVID-19 after coming into contact with other patients. with coronavirus in the hospital. "
We pray for the speedy recovery of Razina Khan.