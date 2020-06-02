Voices of the protests – The New York Times

Anger is different this time. After years of Americans killed by the police … over 1,000 a year, as long as statistics exist, something has changed over the past week.

The horrible video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck plays a big role. The same is true of a pandemic that is disproportionately killing African Americans. And so does the angry and racialized politics that President Trump encourages.

Here are some of the voices from the protests, which have included many people who say they have never protested before:

"In every city, there is a George Floyd," he said. Michael Sampson II, 30, from Jacksonville, Florida.

"It could be my father, my brother, my uncle, my cousin, my friend," he said. Victoria Sloan, 27, from Brooklyn. "It makes me angry."

"I am speaking for everyone, all my relatives, all my brothers and sisters who have been beaten by the police," he said. Cory Thomas, 40, who said the police beat him when he was a teenager in Brooklyn. "I do not condone the violence," or the looting, he said, "but at the end of the day, no 14-year-old police officer should be beaten."