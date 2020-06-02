Voices of the protests – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. The protests continued through the night despite curfews. President Trump threatened to send the army to the cities. Let's start with the words of the protesters.
Anger is different this time. After years of Americans killed by the police … over 1,000 a year, as long as statistics exist, something has changed over the past week.
The horrible video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck plays a big role. The same is true of a pandemic that is disproportionately killing African Americans. And so does the angry and racialized politics that President Trump encourages.
Here are some of the voices from the protests, which have included many people who say they have never protested before:
"In every city, there is a George Floyd," he said. Michael Sampson II, 30, from Jacksonville, Florida.
"It could be my father, my brother, my uncle, my cousin, my friend," he said. Victoria Sloan, 27, from Brooklyn. "It makes me angry."
"I am speaking for everyone, all my relatives, all my brothers and sisters who have been beaten by the police," he said. Cory Thomas, 40, who said the police beat him when he was a teenager in Brooklyn. "I do not condone the violence," or the looting, he said, "but at the end of the day, no 14-year-old police officer should be beaten."
"There are people out there who are very negative,quot; DJ. Elliott, 30, said a gym manager in Harlem, frustrated by a small number of violent protesters who were late. "And this is your golden opportunity."
"If we don't fight for change, we won't make it,quot; Douglas Golliday, a 65-year-old resident of a Minneapolis suburb, He told The Star Tribune while waiting to be taken to jail along with his 44-year-old son Robert and other protesters.
"I took six rubber bullets, but do you know what didn't happen to me?" Elizabeth Ferris, a 36-year-old student at Georgetown University, told The Washington Post. "No one knelt on my neck."
Ashley Gary from Minneapolis said: "We have passed through Jamar Clark, we have passed through Filando Castilla, and there was no justice whatsoever. We are tired of that, we are very tired. take someone bad because he's a bigger black man. "
"I went out peacefully to show my support, and the police are pointing directly at me." Mariana Solaris, a 20-year-old from San Bernardino, California, told The Los Angeles Times, after police shot foam balls at him. "I saw this on the news earlier tonight," he said, "and I thought, 'No way is it really like this with the police.' So I went out to see. And yes, it really is."
Protesters clashed with police for the seventh consecutive night in cities across the country.
In Washington, police officers used tear gas and flash grenades to clear the way through a peaceful protest for President Trump to visit a nearby Episcopal church, St. John & # 39; s, where he posed for photos with a Bible. An Episcopalian bishop in Washington said she was "outraged,quot; because she used the church "as the backdrop for an antithetical message to the teachings of Jesus." Trump also warned that he would order the military to enter cities if local officials were unable to control its streets.
In NYMayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged that at 11 p.m. The curfew had failed to prevent widespread looting, even along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. As a result, curfew will begin at 8 o'clock tonight.
In a shooting at a protest in St. Louis, four policemen were injured. In Buffalo, a S.U.V. accelerated through a line of officers with riot gear, injuring two of them, in one episode caught on video. In Las VegasAuthorities are investigating the shooting of two officers, although details are unclear.
The mayor of Louisville, Ky., fired the city police chief after the owner of a local barbecue restaurant was killed when police officers and National Guard troops fired on protesters.
In the Times' Opinion section, Tonya Russell asks companies to understand the cost that police brutality videos have on their black employees. "They should encourage self-care," he writes, "and make it clear that there will be no penalties for those who need to take a day of mental health or temporarily take on a lighter workload."
The Times will provide updates all day here.
2. A private autopsy of George Floyd
Both a government autopsy and an autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family He concluded that his death was a homicide. Experts hired by the family say he was suffocated; The county autopsy says his heart stopped as officers knelt over him and pinpoints Floyd's underlying heart condition.
Video: The Times' visual investigation team has reconstructed Floyd's death using security images, witness videos, and official documents. "It is difficult to see this. Very difficult," writes Marc Lacey, national editor of The Times. "But here is the most complete reconstruction you will find of what happened."
3. "Illiberal Populists,quot; and the virus
The four big countries where coronavirus cases have risen most rapidly: Brazil, the United States, Russia, and Great Britain have one thing in common: they are all led by populist leaders who call themselves anti-elite and anti-establishment.
"Very often they criticize intellectuals and experts of almost all kinds," said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist. The leaders, he said, "claim to have a kind of common sense wisdom that experts lack. This doesn't work very well compared to Covid-19." We explain, with a graph, here.
Another phone call: Trump also spoke to Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the phone yesterday about the pandemic, the global economy and Trump's desire to allow Russia to attend an upcoming G7 meeting.
That We have learned: Times journalists have summarized what scientists know about the virus, as well as the important mysteries that remain.
This is what is happening the most.
For the first time, Hong Kong police have banned an annual vigil to honor victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.
Two House primaries to watch today: In Maryland, Steny Hoyer, the majority leader, faces a progressive challenger; and in Iowa, Steve King, rejected by his party for racist comments, could lose to a fellow Republican.
John Loengard, a lifelong photographer for Life magazine, died at 85. He captured the Beatles swimming in a cold Miami pool; Louis Armstrong spreading balm on his chapped lips; and Myrlie Evers comforting her 9-year-old son at the funeral of her murdered husband.
BACKGROUND: AIRCRAFT AND VIRUSES
One of the main questions I now hear from friends and family is: Should I feel good about getting on a plane?
It is a complicated subject. Planes are closed and crowded spaces. However, aircraft cabins also have air filtration systems similar to those used in hospitals. As Donald McNeil, who covers infectious diseases for The Times, says: “Yes, the cabin air is filtered and the filters are impressive. But they are not as effective as a breeze outdoors. "
After talking to health experts, I'd offer this advice: Anyone trying to avoid almost any risk should continue to avoid planes. That said, planes appear to be less dangerous than other confined spaces.
And if you decide to fly, you can reduce the risks. For starters, consider infection rates in both your hometown and where you are going. Chicago and Washington, for example, are more dangerous than Dallas and San Francisco. (You can search any metropolitan area here.)
Other tips: Find out in advance how full your flight is and request a refund if it's packed. Wear a mask at all times, on the plane and at the airport. Don't go too early. Clean the armrest and tray table. Use hand sanitizer frequently. Keep the raised air nozzle on.
For more details, you can read a new column on Jane L. Levere's Itineraries, as well as a helpful personal story by biologist Erin Bromage.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, READ
Cook something comforting
Colcannon an irish dish made from mashed potatoes and vegetables, it's a meal to cook when it's the last thing on your mind, but you still need to eat. It is simple and nutritious and is made with pantry staples. Don't skimp on the butter.
Read a powerful debut novel
Megha Majumdar's highly anticipated book "A Burning,quot; revolves around three characters from modern India who find their lives tangled after a terrorist attack. The story is ultimately about "the violence of entrenched injustices," writes Times critic Parul Sehgal. She calls it "great fiction,quot;.
They are curtains for the Met
On Monday, the Metropolitan Opera, the nation's largest performing arts organization, announced that it would cancel its fall season due to the pandemic.
But oceanically, at least one show is underway: a "Phantom of the Opera,quot; world tour, still held eight times a week in Seoul. The performances are made possible by South Korea's rigorous testing system and production hygiene standards themselves, which include masks, thermal temperature sensors, and health questionnaires for all members of the audience.
Detours
Games
Here is today's Mini Crossword, and a clue: greenish blue (four letters).
You can find all of our puzzles here.
Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David
PD A.O. Scott, a Times film critic, has started a series of essays on authors that help us understand the "complex destiny,quot; of being an American. The first is Wallace Stegner.
You can see today's first printed page here.
Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; is about the police officer charged with the death of George Floyd.
