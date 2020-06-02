Voices of the protests – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10

Anger is different this time. After years of Americans killed by the police … over 1,000 a year, as long as statistics exist, something has changed over the past week.

The horrible video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck plays a big role. The same is true of a pandemic that is disproportionately killing African Americans. And so does the angry and racialized politics that President Trump encourages.

Here are some of the voices from the protests, which have included many people who say they have never protested before:

"In every city, there is a George Floyd," he said. Michael Sampson II, 30, from Jacksonville, Florida.

"It could be my father, my brother, my uncle, my cousin, my friend," he said. Victoria Sloan, 27, from Brooklyn. "It makes me angry."

"I am speaking for everyone, all my relatives, all my brothers and sisters who have been beaten by the police," he said. Cory Thomas, 40, who said the police beat him when he was a teenager in Brooklyn. "I do not condone the violence," or the looting, he said, "but at the end of the day, no 14-year-old police officer should be beaten."

"There are people out there who are very negative,quot; DJ. Elliott, 30, said a gym manager in Harlem, frustrated by a small number of violent protesters who were late. "And this is your golden opportunity."

"If we don't fight for change, we won't make it,quot; Douglas Golliday, a 65-year-old resident of a Minneapolis suburb, He told The Star Tribune while waiting to be taken to jail along with his 44-year-old son Robert and other protesters.

"I took six rubber bullets, but do you know what didn't happen to me?" Elizabeth Ferris, a 36-year-old student at Georgetown University, told The Washington Post. "No one knelt on my neck."

Ashley Gary from Minneapolis said: "We have passed through Jamar Clark, we have passed through Filando Castilla, and there was no justice whatsoever. We are tired of that, we are very tired. take someone bad because he's a bigger black man. "

"I went out peacefully to show my support, and the police are pointing directly at me." Mariana Solaris, a 20-year-old from San Bernardino, California, told The Los Angeles Times, after police shot foam balls at him. "I saw this on the news earlier tonight," he said, "and I thought, 'No way is it really like this with the police.' So I went out to see. And yes, it really is."

Protesters clashed with police for the seventh consecutive night in cities across the country.

Both a government autopsy and an autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family He concluded that his death was a homicide. Experts hired by the family say he was suffocated; The county autopsy says his heart stopped as officers knelt over him and pinpoints Floyd's underlying heart condition.

Video: The Times' visual investigation team has reconstructed Floyd's death using security images, witness videos, and official documents. "It is difficult to see this. Very difficult," writes Marc Lacey, national editor of The Times. "But here is the most complete reconstruction you will find of what happened."

The four big countries where coronavirus cases have risen most rapidly: Brazil, the United States, Russia, and Great Britain have one thing in common: they are all led by populist leaders who call themselves anti-elite and anti-establishment.

"Very often they criticize intellectuals and experts of almost all kinds," said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist. The leaders, he said, "claim to have a kind of common sense wisdom that experts lack. This doesn't work very well compared to Covid-19." We explain, with a graph, here.

Another phone call: Trump also spoke to Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the phone yesterday about the pandemic, the global economy and Trump's desire to allow Russia to attend an upcoming G7 meeting.

That We have learned: Times journalists have summarized what scientists know about the virus, as well as the important mysteries that remain.

One of the main questions I now hear from friends and family is: Should I feel good about getting on a plane?

It is a complicated subject. Planes are closed and crowded spaces. However, aircraft cabins also have air filtration systems similar to those used in hospitals. As Donald McNeil, who covers infectious diseases for The Times, says: “Yes, the cabin air is filtered and the filters are impressive. But they are not as effective as a breeze outdoors. "

After talking to health experts, I'd offer this advice: Anyone trying to avoid almost any risk should continue to avoid planes. That said, planes appear to be less dangerous than other confined spaces.

