Vikings linebackers tweet removal of NFL statement on social justice: "Vague answers do nothing,quot;

When the NFL made its official statement last Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed in Minneapolis and across the country over the past week, there was widespread criticism of Commissioner Roger Goodell for not saying anything shocking on the subject. of the systemic. racism.

Two Viking linebackers have now taken the NFL on task to get the last typical canned response. Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, representing the Vikings team's social justice committee, tackled the league head-on with an identical thread on Twitter on Tuesday.

First, as a review, this is what came from Goodell:

"The NFL family is very saddened by the tragic events in our country. The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger, and frustration that many of us feel.

"Our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. George Floyd and those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Mrs. Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, Tracy Walker's cousin of the Detroit Lions .

"As current events dramatically underscore, much more remains to be done as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities. and as part of the fabric of American society. We accept that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues alongside our players, clubs and partners. "

And that's how Barr and Kendricks broke the statement, tweet by tweet.

.@NFL What real steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform? His statement said nothing. Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you REALLY are doing. And we know what silence means. – Anthony Barr (@AnthonyBarr) June 2, 2020

.@NFL What real steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform? His statement said nothing. Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you REALLY are doing. And we know what silence means. pic.twitter.com/EOqzDjW1an – Eric Kendricks (@ EricKendricks54) June 2, 2020

the @Vikings We have opened a dialogue with the players and we are all working to find solutions with the team … if anyone has suggestions on how to support the city, we would love to hear from them. – Anthony Barr (@AnthonyBarr) June 2, 2020

the @Vikings We have opened a dialogue with the players and we are all working to find solutions with the team … if anyone has suggestions on how to support the city, we would love to hear from them. – Eric Kendricks (@ EricKendricks54) June 2, 2020

Our team not only wants to donate, we want to work with local organizations and help facilitate change. Send me a message or comment if you have any suggestions or information. – Anthony Barr (@AnthonyBarr) June 2, 2020

Our team not only wants to donate, we want to work with local organizations and help facilitate change. Send me a message or comment if you have any suggestions or information. – Eric Kendricks (@ EricKendricks54) June 2, 2020

But we want answers at the league level. That's where a change can happen, and we haven't seen any. Because right now, it doesn't seem like anything. And nothing is unacceptable. – Anthony Barr (@AnthonyBarr) June 2, 2020

But we want answers at the league level. That's where a change can happen, and we haven't seen any. Because right now, it doesn't seem like anything. And nothing is unacceptable. – Eric Kendricks (@ EricKendricks54) June 2, 2020

You cannot bring in people to teach us how we should interact with the police, but you cannot work to change the behavior of the police. Silence will not make this go away. @NFL #WeWantAnswers #BlackLivesMatter – Anthony Barr (@AnthonyBarr) June 2, 2020

You cannot bring in people to teach us how we should interact with the police, but you cannot work to change the behavior of the police. Silence will not make this go away. @NFL #WeWantAnswers #BlackLivesMatter – Eric Kendricks (@ EricKendricks54) June 2, 2020

If Barr and Kendricks' goal was to provide strength in numbers and through repetition, they did it loud and clear on "Blackout Tuesday."

His Viking teammates and the organization at large echoed his thoughts, making his Twitter page black. Playing for all of Minnesota and Minneapolis, Barr and Kendricks accepted their local social responsibility with power to equalize. Your move again, NFL.