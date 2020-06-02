Vikings linebackers tweet removal of NFL statement on social justice: "Vague answers do nothing,quot;

Lisa Witt
When the NFL made its official statement last Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed in Minneapolis and across the country over the past week, there was widespread criticism of Commissioner Roger Goodell for not saying anything shocking on the subject. of the systemic. racism.

Two Viking linebackers have now taken the NFL on task to get the last typical canned response. Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, representing the Vikings team's social justice committee, tackled the league head-on with an identical thread on Twitter on Tuesday.

First, as a review, this is what came from Goodell:

"The NFL family is very saddened by the tragic events in our country. The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger, and frustration that many of us feel.

"Our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. George Floyd and those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Mrs. Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, Tracy Walker's cousin of the Detroit Lions .

"As current events dramatically underscore, much more remains to be done as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities. and as part of the fabric of American society. We accept that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues alongside our players, clubs and partners. "

MORE: Jeffrey Lurie's Statement on Racial Injustice Highlights in the NFL

And that's how Barr and Kendricks broke the statement, tweet by tweet.

If Barr and Kendricks' goal was to provide strength in numbers and through repetition, they did it loud and clear on "Blackout Tuesday."

His Viking teammates and the organization at large echoed his thoughts, making his Twitter page black. Playing for all of Minnesota and Minneapolis, Barr and Kendricks accepted their local social responsibility with power to equalize. Your move again, NFL.

