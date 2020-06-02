Various labor organizations call for Minneapolis police union chief Bob Kroll to resign – Up News Info

– Several Minnesota labor organizations are calling for Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers, to resign after George Floyd's death.

Education Minnesota says Kroll "is not fit to lead the modern labor movement."

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, AFSCME and the AFL-CIO also called for him to resign.

Kroll has said he is fighting to help the officers involved in Floyd's death get their jobs back because they were fired without due process.

Up News Info-TV presenter / reporter Liz Collin is married to Bob Kroll. To avoid any potential conflict of interest, Collin has not reported on the union issues of the Minneapolis Police and Minneapolis Police for at least two and a half years.

RELATED STORIES: