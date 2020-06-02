Vanessa Morgan furiously hits hate mark Ashleigh Murray & # 39; Diva & # 39;

Instagram

After his & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; co-star comes to his defense, the actress who used to play Josie McCoy in the series responds to the troll by pointing out that & # 39; Katy Keene & # 39; it is full of women.

Vanessa Morgan He does not let anyone speak ill of his friends. After a troll suggested that Ashleigh Murray it was cancelled "Riverdale"Because she was known to be a" diva, "the actress known for her role as Toni Topaz on the series responded, defending her former co-star against unsolicited allegations."

On Sunday, May 31, the 28-year-old actress tweeted, "You don't know what the hell you're talking about and don't talk about my friend like that." She continued to rant, "Another thing I hate BLACK women who are called DIVAS for standing up. Maybe the show should write for her as the white characters. You picked the wrong day to get off my page."

Morgan's clapback prompted Murray to offer his gratitude in addition to his own response to the troll. "Lol, you've clearly mixed me with someone else. I love the Pussycats more than any show. If it was up to me, we'd have our own show," the 32-year-old actress tweeted. "And obviously you don't look at Katy Keene because my sister is surrounded by women. So damn."

Both Morgan and Murray responded to a scathing Twitter user post that has since been removed. It said: "The kittens were discarded because @iamamurray is a well-known diva and she didn't wait to share the screen with other talented women even in Katy Keene she hardly shares scenes with other women because she is a diva. "

Murray is known for her portrayal of singer and songwriter Josie McCoy in the first three seasons of "Riverdale." In May 2019, her departure from the show was confirmed after CW picked up "Katy Keene," and she is ready to reprise her role as co-leader alongside Lucy Hale who assumes the main role.

Hours before being with Murray, Morgan has expressed his frustration at the unfair treatment of blacks. Showing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, she posted a Twitter memo saying: "Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people."

The "Lovely geek"The actress's note continued reading:" Tired of us also being used as non-dimensional characters for our white protagonists. Or it's only used in diversity ads, but not in the show. Start with the media. I'm not [silent] anymore. "