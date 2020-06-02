Vanessa Morgan Expresses Frustration at "How Blacks Are Portrayed in the Media" – Up News Info

Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan talks about media representation of African-Americans.

The actress, who plays Toni Topaz in the popular CW series, posted a note on Twitter saying: “Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people . Tired of us being used as non-dimensional supporting characters on our white courts too. Or it's only used in diversity commercials, but not really on the show. "

She captioned the note with "I'm not being #BlackLivesMatter enough anymore."

Today, in response to a commenter who said, "Imagine you are getting a lot more for your money because they are also part of an LGBT story, they double the diversity: DOUBLE UR PAYCHECK IMO." Morgan continued with "Lmao it's a shame, I'm the only regular black series but I also paid the least … girl I could go on for days."

In another tweet, Morgan clarified: "My role in Riverdale It has nothing to do with my castmates / friends. They don't write the show. So there is no need to attack them, they don't make the decisions and I know they support me. "

Morgan joined the series as a recurring character in season 2 and was promoted to the regular series in the upcoming season. It became the only regular black series after Ashleigh Murray, who played Josie McCoy, transitioned to CW. Katy Keene after the 3rd season.

Morgan recently defended her former co-star McCoy, who was accused of being a diva during her time on the show.

"You don't know what the fuck you're talking about and you don't talk about my friend like that. Another thing I hate BLACK women who are called DIVAS for defending themselves. Maybe the show should write for her as the white characters. You chose the day wrong to leave my page.

