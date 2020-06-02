Vanessa Bryant thanks people for protecting the Kobe and Gianna murals during the George Floyd protests

As protests and riots erupted across the country in response to the brutal murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, people have been carefully protecting the murals in their Kobe Bryant neighborhood.
And in a series of photos posted to his Instagram yesterday, Kobe's wife Vanessa thanked protesters for continuing to honor her memory at such a difficult time.
First, he shared news footage of a Kobe mural being kept in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles:
Then he shared a tweet saying: "They know Kobe is off limits,quot;:
Her story included photos of the many murals that have been protected over the past week:
And he expressed his gratitude for the people who left them intact:
Most of these Kobe murals were painted as memorials after he tragically died in a helicopter crash in January.
Kobe's tributes often feature him alongside his daughters:
Many introduce their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also died in the accident:
And, as Vanessa's Instagram story shows, the murals remain a bright spot in communities that have been affected by the ongoing fight against police brutality:
Earlier this week, Vanessa publicly expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a heartwarming image of Kobe wearing a "I can't breathe,quot; shirt. He was wearing the shirt in 2014 to honor Eric Garner, who, like George Floyd, was killed by police officers despite repeated screams that he couldn't breathe.
For more information on the death of George Floyd and the national movement against racist police brutality, click here.
