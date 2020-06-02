Vanessa Bryant thanks people for protecting the Kobe and Gianna murals during the George Floyd protests

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

"They know Kobe is off limits."

As protests and riots erupted across the country in response to the brutal murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, people have been carefully protecting the murals in their Kobe Bryant neighborhood.

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!