Vanessa Bryant shares photo of Kobe / Gianna unharmed mural amid protests in Los Angeles

Many American cities have been under siege for the past week with protesters and protesters taking to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Unfortunately, many of the protests have also had pockets of riots, damage, looting and vandalism.

Protesters have defaced and looted buildings, however one particular mural was not touched. Vanessa Bryant posted on her Instagram story earlier this week a picture of a Kobe / Gianna mural that was uninjured amid the Los Angeles protests.

She wrote in the title of her Instagram story, "Kobe and Gianni," along with the heart emoji. Vanessa, 38, also shared a clip from the city's Fairfax district, depicting a burning building, as well as a reporter who claimed that one of Kobe's murals remained intact.

Another Instagram account that is dedicated exclusively to Kobe Bryant's murals wrote a message saying that everyone knows that Kobe Byrant and Gianna were "banned." As previously reported, this January, Kobe and Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash.

At the time of his death, Kobe Bryant was 41 years old and Gianna was 13 years old. Vanessa now has Natalia, Bianka, and their 11-month-old son Capri. Of course, Vanessa also had something to say about George Floyd's death over the weekend.

He posted a photo of Kobe wearing a "I can't breathe,quot; shirt, referencing what Floyd was saying to Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed to his neck before he died.

Many commenters in the section below the photo praised Vanessa and the Kobe legend and her 13-year-old daughter. For example, one commenter wrote, "I know that Kobe and Gianna would have supported what is happening around the world right now."

Since Floyd's death, Chauvin lost his job and was also charged with murder and manslaughter. Three other officers were also fired. Of course, Floyd's death and subsequent protests came just after the period of self-isolation that much of the western world suffered after the COVID-19 pandemic.



