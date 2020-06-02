USC is expected to begin the fall semester with in-person instruction on August 17 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The University of Southern California announced that it plans to begin its fall semester in person on August 17, one week earlier than originally scheduled.

"Long before the end of this last semester, we brought together hundreds of people from across the university to begin discussing how we could safely return in the fall," said University President Carol L. Folt in a letter. "We have spoken with many colleagues – faculty, students, staff, community members, and public health officials – to understand the problems and challenges that face here on campus and throughout our city."

All classes, including semester final exams, will end on Thanksgiving Day in an attempt to minimize the spread of the virus, "particularly as the flu season begins." There will be no fall break.

"Keep in mind that these plans continue to depend on several factors, including the continued spread of COVID-19 and health orders from state and local authorities," Folt said. "Then things could change, but we are excited to go ahead and have you back."

The university said that almost all in-person classes will also be offered online to provide more flexibility, residences and dining rooms on campus will be modified, and traffic flow and pedestrian walkways will be marked to limit congestion.

"Our health and safety procedures will be guided by the Los Angeles County Department of Health and our own in-house Health Policy leadership team, and will focus on protecting individuals and the community," Folt said.

Facial covers will be mandatory for anyone on campus and in the classroom.