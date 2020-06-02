Updated IndyCar schedule for 2020: dates, start times, TV channels for all races after coronavirus delay

Many sports leagues were forced to pause their seasons when the coronavirus pandemic shut down live events globally in mid-March, however the NTT IndyCar 2020 Series never had a chance to start. But the IndyCar 2020 schedule, which was supposed to start on March 15, is back on track for (almost) a full racing season.

IndyCar's updated schedule for 2020 features 14 races, and will end where it was originally scheduled to start, on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

"Our teams and athletes are ready to get back on track and will deliver world-class action at Texas Motor Speedway and the Racing Capital of the World," said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles after the launch. from IndyCar's modified 2020 calendar, referencing what had become the new season opener for June 6. "We appreciate the opportunity to start our season during these unprecedented times, and I am confident we will have a great show."

MORE: Everything You Need to Know About Reprogramming the Indy 500

When IndyCar announced its updated 2020 calendar a few weeks ago, it noticed more cancellations for a total of six races canceled this season. However, IndyCar has added doubles in Iowa, Laguna Seca and Indianapolis to its 2020 calendar to make up for some of the lost runs.

Below is IndyCar's updated full schedule for 2020, plus a list of races that have been canceled and those that have been rescheduled.

Updated IndyCar calendar for 2020: dates, start times, television channels

IndyCar's updated 2020 schedule launched on May 21 with the season start previously announced for June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The full schedule is shown below (information from TV via NBC Sports):

Date Start time Race Track (track type) television channel June 6th 8 p.m. ET Genesys 300 Texas Motor Speedway (oval) NBC July 4th 12:15 p.m. ET GMR Grand Prix Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) NBC July 11 12:50 p.m. ET REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1 Road America (road course) NBC 12th of July 12:50 p.m. ET REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2 Road America (road course) NBC July 17th 9 p.m. ET Iowa Speedway Race 1 Iowa Speedway (oval) TBD July 18 9 p.m. ET Iowa 300 Iowa Speedway (oval) NBCSN August 9 12:45 p.m. ET Honda Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC August 23rd 1 pm. ET Indy 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval) NBC August 30th 3 p.m. ET Bommarito Automotive Group 500 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (oval) NBCSN September 13th 3:40 p.m. ET Portland Grand Prix Portland International Raceway (route circuit) NBC September 19th 3:25 p.m. ET Firestone Grand Prix de Monterey Race 1 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (route circuit) TBD September 20 3:25 p.m. ET Firestone Grand Prix de Monterey Race 2 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (route circuit) NBC October 3 3:50 p.m. ET IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) TBD October 25 3:30 pm. ET Firestone Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg The streets of St. Petersburg (street map) TBD

IndyCar 2020 calendar: races canceled

Honda Indy Alabama Grand Prix

The race at Barber Motorsports Park was deleted when IndyCar canceled all races originally scheduled for April. From the hint: "This decision was made after careful consultation with the NTT IndyCar series, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham city officials and Alabama state public health professionals."

Acura Long Beach Grand Prix

This race was canceled on March 18 after the Long Beach Grand Prix Association had attempted to set a new date on the IndyCar schedule.

"In recent days, we have actively pursued the possibility of rescheduling the Acura Grand Prix for a later date this year with the City of Long Beach, the Convention Center, the NTT IndyCar Series, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and our other sanction of race bodies, "said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association." We are very disappointed that we were unable to put together something for all of our loyal fans and valued customers, but we are trying to put together all the elements that have made Long The success of this beach event does not seem feasible for 2020. As a result, our focus will now be on planning for the 46th Long Beach Acura Grand Prix on April 16-18, 2021. "

AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at the Circuit of the Americas

This was the third and last race originally scheduled for April that was canceled by IndyCar in mid-March.

Detroit Grand Prix

Original dates: May 30-31

The race at Belle Isle Park was canceled on April 6 after continued logistical and scheduling challenges.

“The Grand Prix is ​​a very important event for Belle Isle Park, the city of Detroit, the city of Windsor and all of southeast Michigan. It's certainly disappointing that it doesn't take place this year, but everyone's health and safety at the Grand Prix is ​​always our top priority, "said Bud Denker, President of the Detroit Grand Prix." We looked at all possible scenarios to reschedule the race. But they would all have been too damaging to the hundreds of fall events taking place on Belle Isle. Some events, like weddings, family reunions, and festivals, have been scheduled a year in advance and it would be wrong to alter anyone's plans. We look forward to the Grand Prize returning in 2021 as we continue our mission to revitalize Belle Isle Park and provide significant support to the Belle Isle Conservancy, while helping to inject millions of dollars in economic benefit for our cities and our region. ”

Indy Richmond 300

This would have been Richmond Raceway's first IndyCar event since 2009. From the hint: "IndyCar and Richmond have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts, and state and federal officials during the development of a revised NTT IndyCar series schedule for ensuring the safety of competitors, staff and the local community. The IndyCar race weekend originally scheduled for June 26-27 has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "

Honda Indy Toronto

The race at Exhibition Place was canceled on May 21. From the event site: "We are extremely disappointed and will miss the incredible fans who have supported us, but the safety of fans, participants, volunteers, staff, partners and the media will always remain our top priority. Toronto remains open to exploring all possibilities as the world situation continues to evolve. "

IndyCar 2020 calendar: rescheduled races

Firestone Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg

Original date : March, 15th

: March, 15th New date: October 25

The season finale of this season will now be the St. Petersburg Firestone Grand Prix on Sunday, October 25, a new date announced after the March 15 race at St. Pete was postponed due to COVID-19.

"The streets of St. Petersburg will be an appropriate and action-packed finale to a place and city that our entire IndyCar community appreciates," said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles. “We extend our thanks and gratitude to Mayor Kriseman, Green Savoree and Firestone for working with us to find a new date for the event. It will be a fantastic weekend of IndyCar action, and I know our drivers will have race day at St. Pete circled on their calendars. "

GMR Grand Prix (Indy racetrack)

Original date : May 9

: May 9 New date: July 4th

The GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, July 4 at the IMS circuit is now part of a historic double title with a NASCAR Xfinity race later in the day. The NASCAR Cup Series will also compete in the IMS Oval the following day.

IndyCar also added a second Indianapolis Autodrome race this season, as the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for October 3.

Indy 500

Original date : May 24

: May 24 New date: August 23rd

The "biggest show in racing,quot; was rescheduled in March from its traditional Memorial Day weekend spot on the calendar.

"Memorial Day weekend has always provided Indianapolis 500 fans with the opportunity to honor the men and women who have fought and sacrificed for the freedom of our nation," said the president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp ., Mark Miles. "This August, we will also have a unique and powerful opportunity to honor the contributions and heroism of the doctors, nurses, first aid personnel and members of the National Guard who serve on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. We are grateful for the patience of our fans as we navigate this situation, and we thank NBC for their excellent partnership and their diligent work to maximize broadcast coverage with this new schedule. "

REV Group Grand Prix (Road America)

Original date : June 21

: June 21 New dates: July 11-12

The REV Group Grand Prix at Road America was rescheduled from June 21 to July 11 and 12 so that it could become a double title from Saturday to Sunday.

Honda Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio

Original date : August 16th

: August 16th New date: August 9

This race was brought forward a week due to schedule changes for the Indy 500 events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the end of the month.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Gateway)

Original date : August 22nd

: August 22nd New date: August 30th

Like the race in Mid-Ohio, the event at World Wide Technology Raceway was also moved to accommodate the new Indy 500 schedule.

Portland Grand Prix

Original date : September 6

: September 6 New date: September 13th

According to the official race site, "This change is in support of the efforts of the NTT IndyCar series to run as many of its points championship races in 2020 as possible … This rescheduled date is subject to guidance and Ongoing national mandates, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings. The health and safety of all associated with this event will continue to be the priority of the Portland Grand Prix and PIR. "