United States Returns Iranian Scientist to Possible Pioneer of Prisoner Exchange

An Iranian scientist detained in the United States returned to Iran on Tuesday, a possible precursor to a prisoner swap between the countries despite his growing hostility since President Trump took office more than three years ago.

Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said the scientist, Sirous Asgari, was on his way home, which Zarif described as "great news,quot; in an announcement on his Instagram account. A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Seyed Abbas Mousavi, told the Iranian media that Asgari would arrive in Tehran on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Asgari's release has been anticipated by Iranian officials. While they denied that his release was part of a prisoner swap, there have been indications that the United States would view it as a positive gesture that could help free at least one American held in Iran. At least four are known to be in custody.