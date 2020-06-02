UK Gender Festival FrightFest postponed until October – Up News Info

FrightFest, the UK's annual genre film event, has changed dates from August to October due to coronavirus restrictions.

UK cinemas are not expected to open until July and even then there will be several measures in place, including social distancing and reduced audience capacity as the country continues to fight the virus.

FrightFest was scheduled for August 27 and 31 in London. Organizers will hope that COVID restrictions in theaters have eased for Halloween, when the event usually has a single day of screenings, but will now host the entire festival in several days.

Alan Jones, Co-Director, said: "Unfortunately, we will not be able to get together and celebrate our 21st year in the summer, but rest assured we will make our Halloween event in London unforgettable." FrightFest has always tried to bring the genre community together, not just to embrace movies but to demonstrate our unique spirit of closeness of support. "