Two men killed in separate Denver stabbings are identified.

Matilda Coleman
A man stabbed to death in Denver on South Broadway and another man fatally stabbed on South Quebec Street have been identified.

Paul Evans, 49, was stabbed Thursday night in the 1500 block of South Broadway and was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Allen Menéndez, 47, is being held on a first-degree murder investigation into Evans' death. Police have said the incident is not related to the George Floyd protests in Denver.

