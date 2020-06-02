Two men killed in separate Denver stabbings are identified.

A man stabbed to death in Denver on South Broadway and another man fatally stabbed on South Quebec Street have been identified.

Paul Evans, 49, was stabbed Thursday night in the 1500 block of South Broadway and was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Allen Menéndez, 47, is being held on a first-degree murder investigation into Evans' death. Police have said the incident is not related to the George Floyd protests in Denver.

On Monday, the coroner's office also announced the identity of a man who was stabbed in the 1800 block of South Quebec Street.

ALERT: At approximately 1 a.m. today, officers were alerted to a stabbing victim of an adult man who entered a hospital in the Aurora area, where he was later pronounced deceased. The incident was reported to have occurred in Denver. Officers located a scene in Block 1800 of S. Quebec. – Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) May 22, 2020

Joshua Spielman, 31, died May 22 at the University of Colorado Hospital, according to a press release. Spielman died of force injuries and his form of death is murder.

A police investigation is ongoing.