Twitter takes action against Rep. Matt Gaetz for glorifying violence

Twitter has restricted a tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for violating his policies against glorifying violence, following a similar action taken against President Donald Trump last week.

In a tweet posted Monday, Gaetz wrote: "Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do with those in the Middle East?" The post was retweeted more than 12,000 times before Twitter cracked down on it. Hours after its publication, Twitter determined that it violated its policies against glorifying violence. In doing so, the tweet is hidden from Gaetz's profile and users must click the "view,quot; button before viewing it. Like, retweets and replies are disabled from the tweet in an effort to limit its reach.

"We have placed a notice of public interest in this Tweet from @mattgaetz. The Tweet is in violation of our glorification of violence policy"Says a Twitter spokesperson The Verge

Other lawmakers, such as Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), asked Twitter to remove the tweet. Take the Gaetz tweet right now @twitter. RIGHT NOW. Survivors of mass shootings are lighting up my phone. They are afraid of death, this will inspire someone to start shooting at a crowd tonight. They are right, "he said. Gaetz responded to a tweet calling him "for inciting violence," writing in a follow-up tweet, "Do you know what incites violence? Weakness."

"Take Gaetz's tweet right now,quot;

For the past week, protesters have gathered in cities across the country to protest police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a former Minnesota police officer. Politicians like Gaetz and Trump quickly turned their attention to the cases of violence and looting, blaming left-wing protesters and "Antifa,quot; for the riots.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted that the United States will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. Under current law, the federal government has no legal authority to label an entirely national group in the same way that it designates foreign terrorist organizations. Antifa, short for antifascist, is not an organized group. Antifa is often used as an adjective for activists who oppose fascism.

Twitter's action against Gaetz's tweet follows his decision to restrict and verify the president's tweets last week. On Tuesday, Twitter verified two Trump tweets by making false statements about the mail-in vote and election fraud. It was the first time that the platform took action against the office of the president. On Friday, Twitter restricted a tweet from Trump for violating his policies against glorifying violence.

In Friday's tweet, Trump called people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota "thugs." He continued: "Any difficulties and we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting begins."

Shortly after the message was posted, Twitter determined that the tweet violated its rules and posted a notice in the tweet. In doing so, the tweet was hidden from Trump's timeline and likes, retweets, and responses were disabled to limit its reach. Facebook refused to take similar action against the same messages posted by Trump's account on his social network, sparking deep internal frustration and the first organized departure of Facebook employees on Monday to protest CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision. .