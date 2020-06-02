Twitter on the rampage as Virgil Abloh donates just $ 50 to the bail fund

Off White designer Virgil Abloh came in for strong criticism after he revealed that he had donated just $ 50 to the Fempower bail fund.

Virgil uploaded a screenshot to his Instagram Stories, and fans couldn't believe their eyes. A pair of socks from her clothing brand Off White costs $ 110.

Abloh also shared a video of Sean Wotherspoon's Round Two Vintage store being looted.

"You see the passion, the blood, the sweat, and the tears that Sean brings to our culture. This disgusts me," he wrote alongside the video.

"For the kids who ransacked their store and RSVP DTLA, and all of our stores in our scene know it, that product that is staring at you in your house / apartment is now tainted and is a reminder of someone I hope you are not. We are part of a culture together. Is this what you want? When you pass him in the future, have the dignity not to look him in the eye, bow your head in shame … ".

The designer then issued an apology:

"I apologize because my comments yesterday seemed as if my main concerns were more than full solidarity with movements against police violence, racism and inequality," said his statement. "I want to upgrade all systems that do not meet our current needs. It has been my personal MO across the board."

He continued: "Yesterday I spoke about how my stores and friends' stores were looted. I apologize because it seemed that my concern for those stores outweighed my concern for our right to protest against injustice and express our anger and rage right now."

"I also joined a chain of friends from social media who were making a donation of $ 50. I apologize because it seemed to some that this was my only donation for these important causes," he shared, adding that he had "donated $ 20,500. to rescue funds and other causes related to the movement. "

"I will continue to donate more and continue to use my voice to urge colleagues to do the same," he writes. "I was close to advertising the total dollar amounts because I didn't want to sound like I was glorifying just higher amounts or that I wanted to be applauded for that. If you know me, you know that's not me."