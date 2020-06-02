Twitter on the rampage as Virgil Abloh donates just $ 50 to the bail fund

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Off White designer Virgil Abloh came in for strong criticism after he revealed that he had donated just $ 50 to the Fempower bail fund.

Virgil uploaded a screenshot to his Instagram Stories, and fans couldn't believe their eyes. A pair of socks from her clothing brand Off White costs $ 110.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here