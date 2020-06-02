Twitter criticizes Lori Harvey as she breaks the silence on the death of George Floyd

Socialite Lori Harvey finally broke her silence more than a week after the video of George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers went viral online.

"For the past week, I have been trying to find the right words, but I am truly lost. All my heart goes out to George Floyd's loved ones, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and all the black lives taken at the hands of racism, brutality Police and racial injustice. I can't even imagine the pain they feel, "he wrote.

Lori says that we can all create the change we want to see.

"Saying we want justice doesn't even feel right. True justice would mean George, Ahmaud, and Breonna would still be here. This is not the system I want my nieces and nephews to grow up in. This is not the world that I I want them to live. I know everything feels overwhelming right now, but we can create the change we want to see. To find ways to help, I put a link on my biography 🖤🙏🏾 "

Social media was not impressed by his words:

She turned off the comments in her posts.