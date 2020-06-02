Twitter criticizes Lori Harvey as she breaks the silence on the death of George Floyd

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
21

Socialite Lori Harvey finally broke her silence more than a week after the video of George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers went viral online.

"For the past week, I have been trying to find the right words, but I am truly lost. All my heart goes out to George Floyd's loved ones, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and all the black lives taken at the hands of racism, brutality Police and racial injustice. I can't even imagine the pain they feel, "he wrote.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here