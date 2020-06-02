Twitter cancels Wendy & # 39; s after CEO donated $ 400K to Trump

Twitter has canceled fast food chain Wendy & # 39; s after it was revealed that the CEO had donated $ 400k to President Donald Trump's campaign.

According to a recently released report, CEO James Bodenstedt was the one who manages hundreds of Wendy & # 39; s, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut franchises in the United States, donated more than $ 440,000, including $ 200,000 to the Trump Victory PAC on March 12. .

The move came just days before the company stopped the food in person amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company's official Twitter account is generally beloved for its daring applause on social media, but fans cannot forgive the network that supports a president who does not value the lives of blacks, and who in the wake of the protests. for threatening civilians with a military attack.

"Shit. Really Wendys? My mother works there and I have to pick her up when she gets off. No, every time I drive and look at the sign I'm going to say in my mind," fan of the chain wrote.

Check out some of the other reactions to the news below.