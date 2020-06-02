Twitter cancels Wendy & # 39; s after CEO donated $ 400K to Trump

Bradley Lamb
Twitter has canceled fast food chain Wendy & # 39; s after it was revealed that the CEO had donated $ 400k to President Donald Trump's campaign.

According to a recently released report, CEO James Bodenstedt was the one who manages hundreds of Wendy & # 39; s, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut franchises in the United States, donated more than $ 440,000, including $ 200,000 to the Trump Victory PAC on March 12. .

The move came just days before the company stopped the food in person amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

