Twilight star Gregory Boyce's Cause of Death revealed

The cause of Gregory Boyce's death has been revealed. Page six reported today that the Twilight alum died from fentanyl and cocaine poisoning. They confirmed the news with a statement from the Clark County coroner who just concluded his case earlier this year.

Gregory and his girlfriend died together, and the coroner called it an accident. Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adepoju, 27, were found deceased at their Las Vegas condo in early May. Boyce was best known for starring in the 2008 film, Twilight, and left a 10 year old daughter.

Adepoju had a son named Egypt. This would not be the first time that the entertainment industry loses one of its rising stars in 2020. Earlier this year, various publications reported that The flash The actor, Logan Williams, passed away from a fentanyl overdose.

On May 17, 2020, the 16-year-old boy was reported to have died of fentanyl poisoning and overdose. Marlyse Williams, during a conversation with the New York Post, explained that her son was in "denial,quot; because he was ashamed of what was going on.

She claimed that she did her best to save him, but in the end nothing worked. According to Williams, Logan struggled with addiction for about three years, and had to obtain a second mortgage on his home to pay for his rehabilitation visits in British Columbia.

Furthermore, she put him in group homes as well. Although he tragically passed away and she could do nothing to save him, Williams explained that his death would be meaningless. She said other people would learn the dangers of drug abuse.

The flash Fans know that Logan started working in the acting world when he was just 9 years old. He worked on the set of big TV shows like Supernatural, The Whispers, The Flash, and When it calls to the heart.

Grant Gustin, one of his co-stars in The flash, He also commemorated him in an Instagram post in which he referred to Logan as not only very talented but also incredibly professional.

Tragically, Boyce and Williams are not the only young artists who died as a result of substance abuse. Artists such as Juice WRLD, Lil & # 39; Peep and Mac Miller also died over a period of three years.



