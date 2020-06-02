Trump Urges Governors To Deploy National Guard, Threatens Use Of US Army USA – News, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC

Evelyn Taft Weather Forecast (June 1)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast. 4 hours ago

Looting, arrests and protests: demands for justice in George Floyd's death reach Van NuysCurfew warnings were issued early in Van Nuys and officers jumped in to arrest trapped people by looting neighborhood stores and residents began cleaning up businesses that were damaged. Jeff Nguyen reports. 5 hours ago

Largely peaceful protest comes to an end in RiversideAfter the county's curfew order went into effect, deputies declared the protest an illegal assembly and began sweeping the streets in an effort to get protesters back to their homes. At least two protesters were detained. 5 hours ago

Dozens Detained for Curfew Violations, Illegal Assembly After Hollywood ProtestIn Hollywood, hundreds of people marched along Hollywood Boulevard, singing and carrying signs, including a lead banner that said "Say their names," referring to other people killed by the police. But around 6 p.m., a small group began looting nearby businesses. 5 hours ago

Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks out against the death of George FloydLakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spoke to Up News Info This Morning defending ongoing riots across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. 6 hours ago

Trump says he is "president of law and order," declares aggressive action against violent protestsThe president made the announcement in the context of tear gas and sudden explosions on the other side of the White House in Lafayette Park. 6 hours ago

Largely Peaceful Protests in Anaheim Before Illegal Assembly OrderProtesters gathered in Anaheim on Monday to protest the ongoing police brutality after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis a week ago. Around 8 p.m., the police declared an illegal assembly and began arresting the protesters. No looting was reported. 6 hours ago

LOOK: Firefighters extinguish flames in a LAPD patrol vehicle in HollywoodCrews put out a fire on a Los Angeles police patrol in Hollywood on Monday night. 6 hours ago

Demonstrations against police brutality across Southland for the sixth consecutive day; Leaders ask for peace, calmProtesters returned to the streets across Southland on Monday in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police a week ago. 6 hours ago

Los Angeles County Health Officials Urge Protesters to Wear MasksLos Angeles County public health experts are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus as thousands gather to protest the deadly arrest of George Floyd. 6 hours ago

Long Beach begins cleaning up after night of looting and vandalismA group of volunteers with brooms and dustpans in hand helped with the cleanup efforts in Long Beach after a night of looting. 7 hours ago

Los Angeles police officers chase on foot after looting in HollywoodAt the scene of active looting at a Pavilions grocery store on Vine Street, LAPD arrived and chased an individual on foot before arresting him. 7 hours ago

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies March Down Downtown StreetsSeveral deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department marched through the streets of downtown Riverside on Monday after declaring a largely peaceful protest as an illegal assembly after a curfew order went into effect. 7 hours ago

Fire breaks out in Van Nuys as Riverside County sheriff's deputies attack with fireworksA smoky fire broke out in Van Nuys when Riverside County sheriff's deputies attempted to disperse protesters. 8 hours ago

Protesters arrested for illegal assembly and curfew violations in HollywoodKCAL9's Brittney Hopper reports that there were tense moments and clashes between protesters and officers, leading to several arrests, either for illegal assembly or for curfew violations. 8 hours ago

Council President Nury Martinez says the city must take steps to support communities of colorCouncil President Nury Martinez said the City Council has been discussing how to better invest in communities throughout the city of Los Angeles. 9 hours ago

Los Angeles Council President Nury Martinez advocates for people to go homeAs looters target businesses in Van Nuys, Council President Nury Martinez, whose district includes the valley, asked people to go home. 9 hours ago

Inglewood Mayor James T Butts talks to Jim Hill about the protests and civil unrest surrounding the murder of George FloydThe former police chief details the crux of many of the current problems with the law and order system 9 hours ago

Los Angeles Police Chief Moore says the department is committed to recognizing past flawsLos Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore called for peace as the protests continued as he reported on an injured officer who suffered a fractured skull during a protest Saturday night. 9 hours ago

& # 39; We have to protect life & # 39;: Mayor Eric Garcetti heads to the city amid ongoing unrestMayor Eric Garcetti said the city will not tolerate violence, looting or vandalism as protests over police brutality continue. 10 hours ago

National Guard moved to tears that speak to the young manWhat started as a photo shoot with a teenager and a soldier arm in arm unexpectedly turned when a member of the National Guard, stationed at Pike Outlets, where the stores were looted on Sunday, was suddenly shocked. 10 hours ago

Protesters in Granada Hills say they will not stop until police violence stopsA group of protesters gathered in Granada Hills on Monday afternoon to demonstrate against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police. 10 hours ago

& # 39; They were very well organized & # 39;: the businessman from Santa Monica says that the vandals came prepared with canvas bags, SUVThe cameras captured looters who ran out of several Santa Monica stores on Sunday while carrying a handful of merchandise belonging to companies, large and small. 10 hours ago