Trump threatens to deploy the military to confront protesters

President Donald Trump is threatening to deploy the military if states cannot control protesters who have taken to the streets to protest the senseless killings of black lives by the police.

"I am mobilizing all available federal, civil and military resources to stop the riots and looting, end the destruction and arson, and protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including their Second Amendment rights," Trump said.

"We are ending the unrest and lawlessness that has spread across our country. We will end it now," Trump said.

He continued: "If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly resolve the problem for them," Trump said, before referring to Himself as "Your President of Law and Order and an ally of all peaceful protesters."

Trump added that he had deployed "thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers,quot; in Washington.

Trump hid in his bunker on Friday after the protests heated up outside the White House.