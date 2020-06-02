Trump threatens to deploy the military to confront protesters

Bradley Lamb
President Donald Trump is threatening to deploy the military if states cannot control protesters who have taken to the streets to protest the senseless killings of black lives by the police.

"I am mobilizing all available federal, civil and military resources to stop the riots and looting, end the destruction and arson, and protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including their Second Amendment rights," Trump said.

