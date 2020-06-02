Trump promises aggressive military action against George Floyd's violent protests – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Up News Info News) – President Trump said Monday that he would deploy the military against protesters if local officials are unable to stop the violence that has erupted in some areas.

President Trump says he wants mayors and governors to establish "an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," and if they do not, "I will deploy the United States Army and resolve the problem quickly to them"

"I will fight to protect him, I am his president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters," Trump said.

While only states can activate the National Guard, Trump said he will deploy "thousands upon thousands,quot; of heavily armed soldiers in Washington DC. About 200 soldiers were flown from Fort Bragg to deploy to the Washington area to be ready on short notice. if necessary, reported David Martin of Up News Info News.

