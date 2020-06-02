Trump and his allies now openly threaten Americans with violence

Emerging after days of darkness, President Donald Trump threatened Americans on Monday night with a military offensive that involved "thousands of heavily armed soldiers." Shortly before Trump appeared on camera, the federal police under his authority attacked a peaceful group of people near the White House with tear gas and rubber bullets, including members of a local Christian clergy. The group was violently removed from the cemetery without notice so that Trump could walk to create propaganda. Years later, Trump's violent rhetoric, spread by the most powerful communications companies in history, is being carried out in violent action against ordinary people by the armed authorities.

President Trump celebrates the violence. It is responsible for the grotesque abuse of children and families on our borders. He forgave a Navy SEAL convicted of war crimes. He celebrates violence in his demonstrations and has complained that his supporters are not violent enough. Celebrate violence against journalists. Years before George Floyd was killed by police, Trump told police that they should harm prisoners in their custody. Because he wants violence wherever he looks, the president even wants soccer to be more violent. His followers listen.

Earlier Monday, two close Trump allies in Congress made shocking comments on Twitter following the President's threat to loosely designate large sections of Americans as "terrorists." Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) suggested that authorities hunt down and kill Americans "as we do in the Middle East." (Twitter took steps against the tweet to glorify the violence, but did not remove it.) Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) asked Trump to use the Insurrection Act to deploy military forces in the United States and said that the military should not give "anything insurrectionary, anarchist, rioter, and looter," which means killing people without taking prisoners. In both cases, under the auspices of Trump's fury, prominent members of Congress called for the extrajudicial execution of Americans. They don't even try to be subtle anymore. People who have experienced genocide in other parts of the world. the alarm is sounding.

Enough. It's time to remove the president from the private platforms he uses to undermine the public institutions he's sworn to protect, starting with Twitter and Facebook. And it's time to eliminate any other person in power who facilitates the President's vile and deadly agenda.

We are now well beyond the small fight over "conservative bias." Who cares? Right-wing whistleblowers have already stated that social media platforms are irreparably biased, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Fox News and other right-wing media organizations thrive on Facebook and Twitter and routinely see their messages flourish there. The charge of bias has always been a hoax perpetrated by demagogues who find profit in partisanship. Furthermore, the president and his allies have already accused platforms of censoring them. They will not preserve any good faith by continuing to transmit their hate messages.

It is understandable why Facebook and Twitter have put aside the responsibility of dealing with the president's dangerous rhetoric. Admittedly, even despite its obvious damage, Trump's ban has always sounded like a fantasy of cheap resistance or a pitiful meme in election year. And it has been difficult to identify a single week under the Trump administration that has been worse than all the others. His behavior has been consistently outrageous in a way that threatens to numb our instincts and tempts paralysis. Crossing the president and his allies also guarantees reaping abuses; After finally taking action against Trump, the President organized the harassment against an individual Twitter employee, resulting in death threats.

On top of all that, facing a sitting president and millions of his followers seems very bad for business. Trump has been a blessing to the Twitter user base, despite the president being a link of abuse on the platform. And fighting a political party that has shown that it will react to any perceived game with extreme hostility could have existential consequences. Stirring the resentment of millions of users with severe action would put Facebook and Twitter in unknown waters. If not existential, the struggle is likely to be very costly to bear; Both Democrats and Republicans have already spent the past few years stepping up tough conversations against Facebook over their own long list of abuses, and Republicans can be propelled into real action. It could also encourage other governments around the world to discontinue their operations.

But even if companies like Facebook and Twitter do nothing to stop the president, it's hard to imagine how they will thrive under an authoritarian regime that already threatens to revoke the fundamental legal protections that allow its existence. Trump launched a "completely illegal,quot; attempt to regulate the Internet immediately after Twitter added a tag to verify one of his tweets. It's hard to believe it was only four days ago. We are already living in a different world.

The risks of taking action are real, but there are more important things than companies. It will only take a few people with dignity and courage to make a difference within social media companies. Those people are already popping up on Twitter, even CEO Jack Dorsey, who ultimately decided that Trump's behavior is serious enough to warrant action. According to OneZero, a small team of influential decision makers within the company quickly escalated Trump's misleading claims about the election. After the president and his deputies began harassing a lone Twitter employee who was unrelated to the final decision, Dorsey rebuked the White House. "Verification of facts: Ultimately, there is someone responsible for our actions as a company, and that is me," he wrote. "Please leave our employees out of this."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has expressed his disgust at Trump's recent comments, but has nonetheless retired to the position that his platform is an "institution,quot; that must preserve free expression. Zuckerberg may not yet have discovered Dorsey's courage, but his employees are taking unprecedented steps to voice their disapproval of Facebook's role in delivering the president's violent messages. Dozens of Facebook employees left Monday in protest of the company's decision not to take action against Trump's dangerous posts.

"Personally, I have a negative gut reaction to this kind of inflammatory and divisive rhetoric," Zuckerberg wrote of Trump's violent posts on Friday. "But I am responsible for reacting not only in my personal capacity, but as the leader of an institution committed to freedom of expression."

The right to free expression is beautiful, powerful, and fundamental to human life. The First Amendment protects the right of people in the United States to speak freely without government interference. For millions of people around the world, including those of us in The edgeThe Internet has expanded and improved the right to expression, especially in places where protections like the First Amendment are scarce. Giving people a voice is noble, and Facebook and Twitter should be commended for their role in expanding the discourse. But they must also see that they are being played by powerful people who don't care about free expression and, in fact, want to destroy it. And while companies like Facebook and Twitter may sincerely value the exercise of freedom of expression, part of that exercise includes consciously deciding when not Say something. In fact, the First Amendment also protects that right, and social media companies are not required to spread Trump's hateful words.

Mr. Zuckerberg should magnify his lens. The free expression is not completely contained within the borders of a text box on Facebook. Right now, in cities and towns across the country, state authorities are cracking down on Americans who peacefully exercise their right to speak. The President decided to respond to public cries for peace and relief by directing the power of the United States to silence them. He continues to use private platforms to spread his incendiary rhetoric, threatening further escalation, more violence, and more fear. The President hates speech and celebrates violence.

By continuing to provide him with a platform, Facebook and Twitter have become a key mechanism in the President's effort to silence his critics and violate his civil rights, not on his news channels or dates, but where they worship, where they meet and even where they live.

In response to a question from a Facebook employee on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg criticized Twitter's recent action against the President. "If you really believe that a publication is going to make people commit violence in the real world, then that's not the kind of thing that I think we should have even behind a warning," he said.

He is right.

Real world violence is here. There is blood on the street. What else will it take to start believing?