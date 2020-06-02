Tropical storm Christopher forms in the Gulf, could head north toward Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – The third tropical storm of the Pacific of the season was officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico near Campeche.

Observations from a Hurricane Hunter Air Force Reserve Unit plane just before noon indicate that maximum winds from Tropical Storm Christopher are estimated to be 40 mph with higher gusts.

The current path predicts that the storm is heading north toward the Texas / Louisiana coast at the end of the weekend.

"The increase in flow to the south should begin to move the system to the north coast of the Gulf of Mexico," officials from the National Hurricane Center said.

Meteorologists said it was too early to specify the location and timing of any potential impacts along the US Gulf Coast. USA They say that interests in these areas should monitor Cristóbal's progress during the week and make sure they have plans for hurricanes.