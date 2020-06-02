Trail Riding Club horseback riding by George Floyd

Image: via AP

Members of an urban trail driving group called Nonstop Riders showed up for a protest by George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday in horseback.

ABC 13 He says aAround 60,000 people attended the rally, held in Floyd's hometown. Members of Floyd's family also attended, and several spoke to the crowd.

Then there were the horses:

"We are here representing all of our black brothers and sisters," member of the Marcus Johnson group. saying NBC News.

Here is another photo of them traveling to Discovery Green in downtown Houston:

The march extended from Discovery Green to H City of Houstonall. Floyd was died after a police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck in Minneapolis last week. That police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder and third-degree manslaughter.