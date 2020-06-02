trai: HC seeks Center and Trai's opinion on Paytm's allegations against Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone and BSNL – Latest News

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday requested the response of the Center and telecoms regulator Trai to Paytm's request for the online payment platform, alleging that telecoms operators are not blocking those who defraud their customers through activities of "phishing,quot; on various mobile networks. A bank of the Supreme Court President DN Patel and Judge Prateek Jalan issued a notice to the Ministry of Communication, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India and major mobile service providers including Airtel, Reliance Jio, MTNL, BSNL and Vodafone looking for his position in the statement before the next hearing date June 24.

Additional attorney general Maninder Acharya and permanent attorney for the central government, Anurag Ahluwalia, accepted a notice on behalf of the ministry.

The request came at the request of One97 Communications Ltd, which Paytm runs, alleging that millions of its customers have been disappointed by phishing activities on mobile networks and the fact that telecommunications companies have not avoided the same thing "has caused reputational and financial losses "for which he has sought damages of Rs 100 crore from them.

Phishing is a cyber crime in which people are contacted by email, phone call, or text message by someone posing as a legitimate representative of an organization to entice them to share their sensitive data, including data and passwords. bank and credit cards.

Paytm, in its petition filed through defender Karuna Nundy, has argued that telecommunications companies are violating their obligations under the 2018 Commercial Telecommunications Communications Client Preferences Regulation (TCCCPR) 2018, which was notified by Trai to stop the problem of unsolicited commercial communications

Paytm has claimed that, according to regulations, telecommunications companies are required to verify alleged telemarketers seeking to register (called Registered Telemarketers or RTMs) with them before granting access to their customers' data and also to immediately take action against all fraudulent RTMs.

The petition has argued that the "failure,quot; by telecommunications companies to carry out proper verification prior to such registration allows fraudulent telemarketers to conduct phisihing activities against Paytm customers and its associated companies.

In addition, it has argued that, under the legal regime, it is the responsibility of the telecommunications companies to prevent such fraud and to deter fraudsters through blocking and / or financial disincentives.

In explaining the scammers' modus operandi, Paytm has said that such persons or entities register with telecommunication companies and are assigned headings, such as Paytm, PYTM, PTM, IPAYTN, PYTKYC and their derivatives, which are similar to the headings. Paytm officers. – Including BPaytm, FPaytm, PAYTMB, Ipaytm and mPaytm.

Using similar headings, they send messages to Paytm customers to obtain their confidential and private information, including account details and passwords, One97 said in its statement.

The messages generally contain a link that, when clicked, installs software on the phone that allows the scammer to obtain the customer's financial account data stored on the device, upon request.

Some fraudulent RTMs call customers and seek their private information under the guise of completing their KYC (know your customer) requirements so that their Paytm wallets are operational, he said.

Paytm has sought court instructions from Trai to ensure full and strict implementation of the TCCCPR provisions to curb fraudulent unsolicited commercial communications sent over mobile networks and to take action against telecommunications companies for violating their obligations to verify telephone vendors under the regulations.



It has also requested guidance from the Center to ensure that SIMs are not sold without proper verification and to establish an inter-institutional working group to coordinate actions to limit fraud that occurs in telecommunications networks.

Paytm has alleged that even after the telecommunications companies reported the breaches, they did not take immediate action to block the fraudulent RTMs and impose financial disincentives against them.

It has sought an address for telecommunications companies to take effective measures under the TCCCPR to block the telephone numbers of telephone vendors who send unsolicited commercial communications.

Paytm has also asserted that certain provisions of TCCCPR provide for action only against those telemarketers who make unsolicited communications in bulk and only stipulate graduated sanctions and have requested an order declaring such regulations unconstitutional and ultra vires the Trai Law.

It has also requested a court statement that, under regulations, telecommunications companies are required to establish mechanisms to record reports of customer violations.