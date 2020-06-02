Toya Johnson calls for justice in George Floyd murder case

Toya Johnson shared a new post on her social media account asking for justice for George Floyd. He was assassinated a few days ago, and this murder sparked massive protests on the streets of the United States.

A follower said: ‘The plan for what we should ask for is to hold those in power accountable. If an officer 👮 or 👮🏿‍♀️ commits an unjustified murder or assault against an unarmed civilian, that officer must be arrested immediately. If more than 3 of these unwarranted acts happen in that city, the chief of police has to resign, as well as the chief training and hiring officer. "

The same commentator went on and wrote: ‘If a city or state has more than two resigning chiefs that the mayor and the governor must resign. And if the governor and the mayor are replaced more than twice than the senator has to be replaced. We have to hold our government and empowered people accountable by law. This must be a law for loss of power. These should be our demands. We need to be more than part of the vote, but part of the demands for change. "

Someone else believes that "justice must be served to have peace,quot;, and another commentator said: "Hello,quot; ️‼ ️‼ ️ as they should, because if it were the other way around, the 4 people would be accused ".

Another follower said, “ That's right, I got tired of hearing people say it like I was an individual when there were 4 officers if they had been black, all 4 would have been locked up already, including the recording person ….. Central Park 5 excellent example! Lock all your behinds like you would a group of black men, "and one commenter posted this message:" We want all cops who think it's okay to confront people of color violently! Stopped! & # 39;

Someone else posted: ‘Yes, and don't forget to update the first degree murder charge with the intent to kill. He said "I can't breathe!"

Aside from this, rapper Killer Mike delivered an emotional speech for Atlanta protesters, and Toya publicly praised him on his social media account.



