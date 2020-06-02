Tom Cruise to resume filming of & # 39; Mission: Impossible 7 & # 39; in September

Paramount pictures

The cast and crew members of the upcoming installment of & # 39; Mission: Impossible & # 39; They will return to work next fall without any changes to the filming locations.

Tom Cruise He will resume filming "Mission: Impossible 7" in September 2020 after a forced hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the film's first assistant director.

Production of the film closed in Italy in February, when the European nation emerged as one of the epicenters of the pandemic, and plans to move production to London also failed when the UK also had to impose a blockade due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today show on Tuesday June 2, 2020, Tommy Gormley, first assistant director Christopher Helmer, said the cast and crew plan to start filming in the fall, and will not alter any locations.

"We hope to restart in September," he revealed. "We hope to visit all the countries we plan to visit. We hope to do a lot of that in the UK in the backlot and in the studio."

Gormley went on to state that he is "convinced" that Paramount production could end in May at the latest and be ready for its November 2021 release date with time to spare.

The cast and crew, including Cruise, who plays the superspy Ethan Hunt in the hit franchise, were in Venice, Italy, hoping to film scenes when they had to leave the country, as it imposed a strict blockade due to an increase in cases of Covid-19.

Gormley went on to say that troublesome location shots or stunt pieces would not move, file or process with CGI due to the difficulties posed by the pandemic.

"This is our challenge," he added. "We are not a camera film. We put on a show, and that is what people expect of us."

Film and television productions in the UK are now working again as the country eases its blockade, with some resuming from next week, albeit with strict regulations on social distancing.