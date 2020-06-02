Tokyo Jetz makes tearful apologies after taunting George Floyd's murder!

Tokyo Jetz made a huge mistake and is now apologizing for the massive backlash it received from its followers. The star seemed to be making a joke related to George Floyd and people were very angry about it!

Now, Tokyo admits she was "wrong as hell,quot;.

In a video statement he posted on the matter, the woman looked very regretful as she tackled everything with tears in her eyes.

"Sorry, I was wrong," he simply wrote in the caption.

As for the rapper's mistake, he was saying "I'm going to George Floyd your mothaf *** in,quot; a ** "in an earlier clip.

Well, there goes the Tokyo Jets race … pic.twitter.com/SBOeb67StW – JoyYoung Joyde Hollywood❌ (@SmashBro_Mookie) June 1, 2020

She was pretending to be playful, but it definitely went very wrong, especially since the man whose name she used to replace the action of strangling someone was killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck for almost 9 minutes!

That being said, fans were naturally very angry and disappointed with her for taking the pointless murder lightly and they let them know in the comments section and on all social media!

After being canceled for her words, Tokyo apologized, saying that: ‘Nothing excuses what I have said and done, but I want everyone to know that I am not proud of it and I sincerely apologize. I am not making this video to ask for sympathy because what I did was wrong as hell. First of all, I want to apologize to the family, to the people who are on the front lines, to the people who really stand up for us. "

‘I don't want anyone to ever think I don't understand that I'm black like f ** k. Nothing else, I can never be anything else. I don't want people to think that I don't understand that my son is black as hell, and at any moment, it could be me who needs someone to defend me. It could be him. It could be anyone around me. "

Be sure to watch the 3 minute apology video for more of what she had to say!



