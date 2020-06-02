Tokyo Jetz canceled after making a George Floyd prank

Twitter canceled rapper Tokyo Jetz in an instant after he was captured on his Instagram Live, making a bad joke by George Floyd.

In the clip, Jetz is seen playing with a friend who he puts in a headlock and warns, "I'm leaving, George Floyd, your damn ass."

Floyd was killed after being suffocated by police. His death has caused riots across the country.

After the video went viral, Twitter canceled Tokyo and then issued an apology for its actions.

"Sorry, I was very wrong," he said, "Nothing excuses what I have said and done, but I really want everyone to know that I am not proud of it and I sincerely apologize.

"I am not making this video to ask for any kind of sympathy, because what I did was bad as hell. First and foremost, I want to apologize to the family, to the people on the front line, to the people who really know They stop up for us. I don't want anyone to think I don't understand that I'm black as shit. Nothing else, I can never be anything else. I don't want people to think that I don't understand that my son is black as hell, and in any moment, it could be me who needs someone to defend me. It could be him. It could be anyone around me. "