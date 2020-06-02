TikTok vows to promote black creators after censorship allegations

TikTok on Monday unveiled a series of actions it plans to take to address criticism that its recommendation algorithm suppresses black creators.

These steps include launching what it calls a "creators diversity council,quot; aimed at "recognizing and raising the voices that drive culture, creativity and important conversations on the platform," the company wrote in a blog post. TikTok says it will also reevaluate its moderation strategies, develop a new "easy-to-use,quot; appeals process, and develop a new creator portal to expand communications and "opportunities for our broader creator community."

TikTok said it will "stand in solidarity with the black community,quot; on Tuesday by participating in "Black Out Tuesday," a day of action against racial injustice planned by the music industry. TikTok said it will close its Sounds page, disabling all playlists and campaigns "to observe a moment of reflection and action." The platform promised a $ 3 million donation to nonprofit organizations that help the black community and a separate $ 1 million donation to address "racial injustice and inequality." However, TikTok did not name any specific organization on its blog.

"We appreciate being held accountable."

“We appreciate being held accountable. We know that getting to a place of trust will require work, but we are dedicated to doing our part as we continue to foster a space where everyone is seen and heard, ”the company writes.

In May, TikTok users started changing their profile pictures to the black power symbol to protest censorship by black creators. According to CNN, TikTok users would stop following other users who did not support the movement, and black creators asked non-black allies to follow at least one new black creator. Shortly after, and at the height of protests across the country opposing police brutality, TikTok suffered what it called a "technical problem,quot; that made it seem like the videos uploaded under the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd received zero visits.

Still on Friday, TikTok seemed to restrict search results from hashtags like #acab and #fuckthepolice. Users can still use the tags, but their videos won't show up when searching for them. In December, TikTok admitted that it deleted videos of disabled, queer, and fat creators. According to BlackboardTikTok censored videos of creators it deemed "vulnerable to cyber bullying." Users with autism, Down syndrome, birthmarks, or "squinting,quot; also had their videos deleted.