Tiger Woods Calls for Peaceful Protests After George Floyd's Assassination: "We Can Express Our Points Without Burning Our Own Neighborhoods,quot;

Tiger Woods joins the long list of celebrities who address the current protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd. That said, the golf legend called for a "safer, more unified society,quot; in a new publication.

In his statement, he also urged all his followers to continue the good fight for justice but in a peaceful way.

Furthermore, he showed respect for law enforcement, even when people cannot help but blame the entire police system for the life-long suffering of the black community.

Instead, Woods seemed to suggest that this was just a particular situation where the line of where to use force and how much was crossed.

He wrote: ‘My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are suffering right now. I have always had the highest respect for law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line. I remember the Los Angeles riots and learned that education is the best way forward. "

"We can make our own points without burning the neighborhoods we live in. I hope that through constructive and honest conversations we can build a safer and more unified society," the golf professional continued, obviously asking about angry protesters. approach things differently.

His words were very similar to what George Floyd's brother Terrence also said in a speech he delivered in front of a group of protesters.

‘My family is a peaceful family. My family fears God. Yes, we are upset But we are not going to take it; We are not going to be repetitive. In every case of police brutality, the same thing has happened: everyone protests, destroys things and does not move. You know why? They are not his things. It is our material. So they want us to destroy our own things. So let's do this differently, "said Terrence.



