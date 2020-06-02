Tiger Woods calls for a "safer, more unified society,quot; after the death of George Floyd

Tiger Woods described the death of George Floyd while in police custody as "a shocking tragedy."

The 15-time main winner joined a long list of high-profile sports stars to discuss the incident that has sparked protests across the United States and beyond.

Floyd died after being handcuffed in Minneapolis, with a widely shared video showing a police officer kneeling on his neck as he pleaded, "I can't breathe."

It has sparked civil unrest in many cities in the United States, and Woods, who underscored his "respect for law enforcement," urged calm.

"My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are suffering right now," Woods wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "I have always had the highest respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line."

"I remember the Los Angeles riots and learned that education is the best way to go. We can express our points without burning the neighborhoods in which we live."

"I hope that through constructive and honest conversations we can build a more secure and unified society."