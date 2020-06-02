Tiger Woods calls for a safer, more unified society amid protests

Tiger Woods calls a "more secure and unified society,quot;.

Taking to social networks, the golf professional went George FloydDeath at the hands of the Minneapolis police and Black Lives Matter protests across the country, urging his supporters to continue to fight for justice peacefully.

"My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are suffering right now," read his statement. "I have always had the highest respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line."

Woods continued: "I remember the Los Angeles riots and learned that education is the best way to go. We can make our own points without burning down the neighborhoods we live in. I hope through constructive and honest conversations we can build a better place. safe and unified society. "

The feelings of the PGA champion seemed to echo a speech made by Brother George Terrence floyd.