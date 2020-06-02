Tiger Woods calls for a safer, more unified society amid protests

Christian Petersen for Getty Images
Tiger Woods calls a "more secure and unified society,quot;.
Taking to social networks, the golf professional went George FloydDeath at the hands of the Minneapolis police and Black Lives Matter protests across the country, urging his supporters to continue to fight for justice peacefully.
"My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are suffering right now," read his statement. "I have always had the highest respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line."
Woods continued: "I remember the Los Angeles riots and learned that education is the best way to go. We can make our own points without burning down the neighborhoods we live in. I hope through constructive and honest conversations we can build a better place. safe and unified society. "
The feelings of the PGA champion seemed to echo a speech made by Brother George Terrence floyd.
Leading a prayer vigil when he saw where his brother was killed, Terrence addressed the crowd of protesters.
"My family is a peaceful family," he said. "My family fears God. Yes, we are upset. But we are not going to accept it; we are not going to be repetitive. In all cases of police brutality, the same thing has happened: everyone protests, and,quot; everyone destroys things and does not move. Do you know why they don't move? They are not his things. They are our things. So they want us to destroy our things. We are not going to move. So let's do it. "This another way. Let's do this another way."
As people across the country continue to seek justice, various celebrities have used their platform to raise awareness and fight for change. Showing your support, stars included Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Kendrick Sampson, Kehlani and more have participated in protests across the country.
In addition to protesting, celebrities are also giving back the cause by donating. On Sunday, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $ 200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, telling fans: "We are amazed at this organization and its leader, Sherrilyn Ifill" Janelle Monáe, Steve Carelland Chrissy TeigenThey have donated to help rescue protesters.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."