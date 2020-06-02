This is what NASA astronauts say about SpaceX's Crew Dragon – BGR

NASA astronauts participate in the Crew Dragon's journey to the International Space Station, including how he felt compared to the space shuttle.

Astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken said the spacecraft worked well, and ISS Commander Chris Cassidy said it was like a new car.

Astronauts will remain in space for several months.

By now you've already seen the SpaceX / NASA launch of the Crew Dragon, but the views from outside the spacecraft as it sailed up to the sky don't offer an idea of ​​how it felt for the astronauts who were actually inside that. In an interview with journalists on Monday, astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken were happy to share their experience as the first humans to travel into space in SpaceX's shiny new spacecraft.

So how was it? Apparently quite nice, according to the two men, and even had the classic "new car smell," according to Chris Cassidy, the current commander of the International Space Station.

The International Space Station and most of the vehicles that travel to it are, well, old. They are amazing machines, but most have been around for a long time. The Crew Dragon is, on the contrary, completely new. It's sleek, clean, and ultra-high-tech, and the duo that flew were not the only ones to be impressed.

"Then when we opened the hatch, you could tell it was a new vehicle, with smiling faces on the other side, smiling faces on mine, like you bought a new car, the same kind of reaction," Cassidy gushed during the interview. .

It was fitting that the two astronauts who made the maiden voyage in Crew Dragon were Hurley and Behnken, as both men spent time on board the space shuttle and were able to offer a direct comparison between what that experience was like and how it felt to travel on the Dragon of crew.

"Shuttle had solid rocket boosters, which burned very hard for the first two and a half minutes," Hurley explained. "The first stage with Falcon 9 was a much smoother ride."

"So the engines of the first stage went out, and then it took a while between the separation of the booster and then the start of the Merlin vacuum motor," Hurley told reporters. "At that point, we went from about three Gs to zero Gs for, I don't know, half a second probably, and then when that Merlin vacuum motor turns on, then we start to accelerate again.

Hurley noted that the produced Merlin engine generated some turbulence within the vehicle. "It got a little rougher on the Merlin vacuum motor, and it will be interesting to talk to the SpaceX folks to find out why it was a little harder on stage two than it was for the shuttle on those three main engines."

The spacecraft and its two astronauts will remain on the ISS for several months. NASA is still deciding how long they want the duo to stay in space, but SpaceX is surely eager to bring Crew Dragon home and complete its certification.

Image Source: NASA